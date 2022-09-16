Week 2 Streaking the Lawn ACC Football Power Rankings

Starting to get a feel of the haves and have nots in this 2022 season after the first two weeks.

1. Clemson Tigers (2-0, 1-0)

Last week: win 35-12 vs. Furman. This week: vs. Louisiana Tech

The cakewalk start to the year continues for the Tigers this weekend. Things will finally get interesting in next week when Clemson has to hit the road and take on Wake Forest before welcoming NC State to Death Valley.

2. Miami Hurricanes (2-0, 0-0)

Last week: win 30-7 vs. Southern Miss. This week: at Texas A&M

After two easy weeks to begin the season the Canes hit the road for the biggest non-conference game of the ACC slate this week. It would have been a bigger game if not for Appalachian State last weekend, but Mario Cristobal could cement himself as getting the U “back” with a win.

3. NC State Wolfpack (2-0, 0-0)

Last week: win 55-3 vs. Charleston Southern. This week: vs. Texas Tech

A much better showing for the Pack this past weekend against FCS Charleston Southern than they had their first weekend at ECU. With ECU on deck next week and Clemson the week after, State can afford to go all out this weekend to win before focusing on the Tigers.

4. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0, 0-0)

Last week: win 45-25 at Vanderbilt. This week: vs. Liberty

Sam Hartman had a nice, pleasant first game back throwing for 300 yards and 4 touchdowns. As always, never pull for Liberty, so look for Hartman to put up more gaudy numbers this weekend.

5. Pittsburgh Panthers (1-1, 1-0)

Last week: loss 34-27 vs. Tennessee. This week: at Western Michigan

Western Michigan got beat pretty badly in week one against Michigan State, but this is a let down spot if there’s ever been one. Not to mention Pitt still being Pitt, losing to Western Michigan last, and essentially a bye week next week against Rhode Island. Spend your money wisely.

6. Florida State Seminoles (2-0, 0-0)

Last week: Bye. This week: at Louisville

Who wouldn’t want a bye week after the first two games of the season? The Noles are certainly riding high after pulling out an upset of LSU in New Orleans, but are they going to continue playing at that level?

7. Syracuse Orange (2-0, 1-0)

Last week: win 48-14 vs. UConn. This week: vs. Purdue

After preparing Dino Babers’ funeral all he does is roll off two wins to begin the season. QB Garrett Shrader has put up some serious numbers to start the year averaging 262 yards and 2.5 TDs per game thanks to former UVA coaches Robert Anae and Jason Beck.

8. North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0, 0-0)

Last week: win 35-28 at Georgia State. This week: Bye

If any team needs a bye week, it is the Tar Heels. All three games, including their game against Florida A&M to begin the year, have been too close for comfort. Their win over App State in Boone last week now looks even better though.

9. Virginia Tech Hokies (1-1, 1-0)

Last week: win 27-10 vs. BC. This week: vs. Wofford

Good for the Hokies to get back on track after falling to ODU in week one. Fortunately it was basement dweller Boston College that came to Blacksburg, but an ACC win is a win. Wofford shouldn’t pose much of a threat, but a short week looms with West Virginia traveling to Tech on Thursday next week.

10. Louisville Cardinals (1-1, 0-1)

Last week: win 20-14 at UCF. This week: vs. FSU

Louisville is supposed to be awful. They looked bad week one against Syracuse, but maybe Syracuse is good? Then they roll off a road win at UCF, but maybe UCF isn’t that good? Friday night against Louisville could help all of us, but then again maybe not?

11. Duke Blue Devils (2-0, 0-0)

Last week: win 31-23 at Northwestern. This week: vs. NC A&T

The Wizard David Cutcliffe isn’t there anymore, but the miracle Duke pulled off against Northwestern last weekend is the stuff of legend. The next four weeks for the Blue Devils has NC A&T, Kansas, UVA, and Georgia Tech. They likely won’t win all four, but at this point, who is to say they won’t?

12. Virginia Cavaliers (1-1, 0-0)

Last week: loss 24-3 at Illinois. This week: vs. ODU

Ugly. Pure awful ugliness.

13. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-1, 0-1)

Last week: win 35-17 vs. Western Carolina. This week: at Ole Miss

Congrats to Geoff Collins on getting his team on the board with a win over their FCS opponent. Their reward is to travel to Oxford to take on Ole Miss. UCF and UGA still remain on their out of conference schedule.

14. Boston College Eagles (0-2, 0-1)

Last week: loss 27-10 at VT. This week: vs. Maine

Someone has to be down here. The Eagles probably aren’t as awful as we think, but if you lose to Rutgers, you get put at the bottom.