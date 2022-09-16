Around the Corner 9/16: Virginia football plans puppy playdate & women’s soccer set to play #2 UNC

Good evening everybody. As you can probably tell, today’s been a bit of a busy day for me. But, hey, late is better than never so let’s see what’s happening in the world of Virginia Cavaliers sports.

Notable news

UVA Volleyball Player Secures a Spot on ESPN SportCenter’s Top-10 Best Plays — UVAToday

Pretty cool to see the Virginia volleyball program on the rise. The ‘Hoos have been racking up wins and national attention with a recent play landing on SportsCenter’s top-10. Awesome to

Puppy Peace: ODU’s Hudson will be allowed on the sidelines at Virginia

Something that has only been resolved in the last few hours, Virginia football has ended the controversy surrounding the administration’s refusal to allow Old Dominion’s service-dog-in-training puppy by planning a playdate for UVA athletics’ puppy, Champ. Who would’ve thought puppies could be so darn problematic.

No. 7 UVA Opens ACC Play At No. 2 North Carolina Saturday

In arguably the biggest Wahoo sporting event of the weekend, the UVA women’s soccer team looks to stay undefeated on the road against #2 UNC. Kickoff is set for 6:00 PM with this one primed to be a thriller, available via ACC Network Extra on the ESPN App or WatchESPN.com.

Social media dive

After wearing orange jerseys in week one and white in week two, the ‘Hoos complete the set this weekend with Blue jerseys for the uniforms to go with blue helmets, white pants, and white cleats. Looks pretty sweet if you ask me.

Meanwhile, UVA basketball is hard at work with fall practices.

And, lastly, in the program’s continued effort to get students out to games, the UVA is giving out free donuts to the first 5,000 students in attendance. Hopefully the students who get the donuts will stick around past the first half...

Of course, as I get to the Scott a few hours early as credentialed media, I may just have to take advantage of my student status as well.

, !







— Virginia Cavaliers (@VirginiaSports) September 16, 2022

Student perspective

Phew what a week it’s been. I promise to be more consistent on the pub times of ATC next week. Just been slammed with school work this week.

And, well, this experience at Chipotle last night didn’t make my life any easier. For those aware of my previous support for a Chipotle on the Corner, please know that I have violently changed my mind.

I’ve always been a proponent of the Corner Chipotle. That ends today.







— Zach Carey (@Zach_Carey_) September 16, 2022

For all the work I’ve been doing, I haven’t quite appreciated the slightly (emphasis on slightly) cooler temperatures of late. My friends and I will shortly be heading to the Corner for dinner at Asado. Hopefully that goes better than how last night’s Corner excursion for Mexican food went.

As I mentioned, I’ll be back at Scott tomorrow for home game numero dos. You can expect to see plenty of stories plugged out on the site before, during, and after the game as we’re going to continue to experiment with various forms of analysis and updates to provide you all the best content we can.