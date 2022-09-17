Virginia vs Old Dominion Football GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Old Dominion Monarchs

HOW TO WATCH THE ‘HOOS:

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Date: September 17, 2022

Time: 2:00 P.M. ET

Channel: ACCN

Online Streaming: WATCHESPN

Vegas Odds: Virginia -8.5

The BIG PREVIEW is here with everything you need to know about this matchup including schematic breakdowns, keys to the game, and detailed analysis of Old Dominion’s strengths and weaknesses. ALSO, check out our broader breakdown of Old Dominions from back in August. We’ve also got our weekly podcast where Pierce, Ben, Paul and I looked back on the Illinois loss and dissected what went wrong.

Kickoff is at 2:00 — leave your pre, in, and post-game thoughts here and be sure to check back in for plenty of post game content later today, tomorrow, and next week!

Lastly, here are media game notes from UVA:

INSIDE SATURDAY’S MATCHUP

• Saturday will only be the second meeting between ODU and Virginia. The only previous matchup was won by the Cavaliers, 28-17 at Scott Stadium in 2019.

• Virginia is 11-2 at home in the month of September since the 2017 season.

• UVA boasts a 21-5 mark at Scott Stadium since 2018.

• The Cavaliers have won six of the last seven home games against non-conference foes dating back to 2018. The only blemish in that span came last season against Notre Dame.

• Playing its first season in the Sun Belt Conference, ODU is the first active member of the SBC to visit Scott Stadium. UVA’s only other previous matchup against an active member of the SBC was in 2007, a 23-21 win at Middle Tennessee which left the league in 2013.

• Virginia is scheduled to play the 2020 SBC Champion Coastal Carolina at Scott Stadium on Nov. 19.

TOP STORYLINES

• Saturday’s contest will feature two of the country’s top tackling linebackers in UVA’s Nick Jackson and ODU’s Jason Henderson. In the first two games, Henderson has been in on 32 stops, the third most in the nation while Jackson leads the ACC with 11.5 tackles per game. Henderson has 26 assisted tackles, the most in the country.

• Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong is on the verge of breaking two UVA passing records. He is 253 yards away from eclipsing the UVA career passing record and four touchdowns shy of the school’s career touchdown mark. Both records are owned by Matt Schaub (2000-03).

• The Cavaliers are looking to bounce back from a 24-3 loss at Illinois last Saturday. It was only the second time since 2019 in which UVA did not score an offensive touchdown (Miami – 2019 & Notre Dame 2021).

• UVA’s defense against Illinois forced four turnovers (3 fumble recoveries & 1 interception) with two coming on Illinois’ first two drives. The Cavaliers haven’t recovered three fumbles in a game since the 2019 contest against Duke.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

253 - Yards Brennan Armstrong needs to break UVA’s career passing record. He has gone over 250 passing yards in 17 of his 22 career starts.

4 - Armstrong needs four touchdowns to become UVA’s all-time leader in career touchdown passes.

90.8 – Virginia’s grade for defensive coverage against receivers after the first two games of the season according to Pro Football Focus, the fourth highest in the country.

5 – Receptions Keytaon Thompson needs to reach 100 for his career. 94 of his 95 career catches have come at UVA.