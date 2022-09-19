Around the Corner 9/19: UVA offense still improving, field hockey wins, and Ryan Conrad seizes PLL Championship

Hey everybody! UVA sports are back to their winning ways as the Virginia Cavaliers caught dubs in football, women’s soccer, and field hockey this weekend while a former Wahoo Ryan Conrad came up big in the Premier Lacrosse League Championship. Was a good weekend all around, so let’s jump into it.

Notable news

Former Wahoo Ryan Conrad Leads Waterdogs to PLL Championship — Cavaliers Now

Despite being quiet offensively throughout the regular season, former Virginia men’s lacrosse standout Ryan Conrad helped to lead Water Dogs Lacrosse Club to its first PLL Championship yesterday with a hat-trick.

This means Conrad has now won championships at the high school, college, and pro levels as he was an integral piece in Virginia’s 2019 run and similarly came up clutch for the Wahoos offensively, particularly against Maryland in the quarterfinals. Great to see Conrad impressing on the biggest stage.

Virginia hopes win can spark confidence on offense, still work to do — Wahoos247

16 points doesn’t accurately represent the success UVA football’s offense had against Old Dominion. Yet, it is indicative of the issues the team had particularly in the red-zone and among the connections between Brennan Armstrong and his receivers. Hopefully the last minute, game-winning drive will bring with it a momentum that propels the ‘Hoos to better play going forward, starting at Syracuse this Friday.

No. 9 Virginia Rallies For a 3-2 Win against No. 13 Saint Joseph’s

In more good news, UVA field hockey took a big win at home and now improve to 4-3 overall. Similar to the women’s soccer team against North Carolina, the ‘Hoos were down 2-0 before storming back to take a 3-2 victory.

Quote from HC Michele Madison:

“This is a big win because Friday was so disappointing because we know we could have won that game and we let one get away. To overcome that disappointment emotionally it’s almost harder than overcoming just the actual hockey. The team showed their resiliency and determination and they found a way to do it against a very difficult team to play against.”

Social media dive

Another former ‘Hoo performing on the professional stage, Olamide Zaccheaus had a nice touchdown off a scramble play and pass from Falcons QB Marcus Mariota. Zaccheaus finished with two total catches for 21 yards and this score.

I already mentioned it and linked our game story, but, man, what a comeback for UVA over North Carolina. This women’s soccer team is absolutely legit and, while we’ve said this a lot in Steve Swanson’s time in Cville, this could very well be his breakthrough national championship squad.

A COMEBACK FOR THE AGES ‼️



No. 7 Virginia scores all three goals in the second half of the game to take down No. 2 North Carolina, 3-2. #NCAASoccer x @UVAWomenSoccer

pic.twitter.com/DWwYNeb7M2 — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) September 18, 2022

Then, while Brennan has struggled this season, he’s still setting records and now holds the UVA career passing leader while also being the total offense leader. Not too shabby all things considered.

We have a new career passing leader! @bstrong34 passes Matt Schaub for the most career passing yards at UVA with a 17-yard pass to Lavel Davis. pic.twitter.com/tFDsWrBrS2 — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) September 17, 2022

Student perspective

Whew boy what a weekend that was. Had two midterm papers due Friday so worked all day on those before an eightish hour day on Saturday covering the ODU game. Frustrating that that contest was even competitive in the fourth quarter. But a win is a win and 2-1 isn’t a horrible result through three games. A win on Saturday against Cuse would go a long way towards signaling that this team is on the upswing heading into ACC play.

In terms of student life, it’s officially midterm season. With two weeks before fall break — when Grounds is practically left empty for out-of-staters like myself to enjoy — it’s all about putting your head down and grinding. Fortunately, as a history major, I have more papers than exams which, personally, is quite appealing. That said I do have a vocab exam this Thursday for my Tibetan Budhism class. Open-ended, descriptions for each term required. Not fun. But could be a lot worse.

From an STL standpoint, the Friday night game will mean that our weekly coverage will be slightly accelerated this week. So, stay tuned to the blog for all your UVA news and analysis heading into Friday’s contest at Syracuse.