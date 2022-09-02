Around the Corner 9/2: All-orange football uniforms, soccer sweeps JMU, and Mike Tobey impresses

We’re almost there folks. The start of the Tony Elliott era is nearly upon us with the Virginia Cavaliers starting the season against Richmond TOMORROW at 12:30.

I sometimes worry my youth creates too much optimism for the football program. But, that worry aside, I think this 2022 legitimately has a chance to go 9-3 in the regular season. 8-4 is probably a more realistic, optimistic prediction. But with the hardest games coming at home, a cakewalk of a first half off the schedule, and a roster that appears to be on the rise, this team has the opportunity to be special. Just my two cents.

Notable news

Mike Tobey impresses for Slovenia in Eurobasket win over Lithuania after taking a taxi to the game — Basket News

Tobey showed out for Slovenia yesterday, scoring 24 points and grabbing eight rebounds and leading the team to a 92-85 win. Yet that doesn’t tell the whole story as Team Slovenia’s bus never showed up to their hotel so the whole team and staff had to taxi their way to the gym before the game. That included NBA superstar Luka Doncic — who Tobey has formed a solid partnership with specifically in the pick and roll:

On a more serious note, Tobey talked about his duo with Doncic that was key to turning the game around late in the fourth quarter.

“For us, pick and roll with him is one of the best offenses we can play. He’s so talented coming off the screens, so I’m just trying to give him a little bit of advantage in the pick and roll, and he’s going to make a great read every time. We were able to take advantage in the fourth quarter,” Tobey said after his 24-point performance.

Virginia women’s soccer downs JMU 2 - 0 — Streaking the Lawn

In the first half of a soccer double header versus the James Madison Dukes, the women’s team overcame a sloppy first half to pull out the 2-0 victory. Read Val’s full analysis of the game and what it says about the ‘Hoos as they edge closer to ACC play.

Cavaliers Roll Past James Madison at Home — Virginia Sports

In the second game of the double header against JMU, the men’s team also took care of business by beating the Dukes 3-0 as the ‘Hoos now advance to 2-1-0 on the young season.

Said HC George Gelnovatch:

“I think that was the most complete game we have played this season. We have continued to be pretty good defensively in terms of giving up shots and shots on goal, and we are dangerous. We are dangerous and scoring goals, so it was a good day for us. To be honest with you, the clean sheet is a close second to winning games because it starts there.”

Nakashima reaches third round and will play Sinner next — Tennis Majors

In the second round of the US Open, former Wahoo Brandon Nakashima beat the 17th seed Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets, 7-6 (5), 7-5, 6-3. Next up he’ll play the 11th seed in Italian Janik Sinner for a chance to advance to the fourth round and be one of the remaining 16 players on the men’s side.

Collins defeats Bucsa for spot in Round 3 at 2022 US Open — US Open

Similarly, another player who used to wear the orange and blue, Danielle Collins also won her second round match in the US Open. In dominant fashion, Collins took the win 6-2, 6-3

Now, she’ll play a rematch of the 2022 Australian Open quarterfinals — which she won —against frenchwoman Alizé Cornet in the third round.

“It’s always fun playing here. I had the home-crowd advantage. I think that really helped me the whole way through,” said Collins, who finished with 28 winners to 17 unforced errors. “I had to go out and just try to take time away from here, play my game, play aggressive. I think I executed my game plan well.”

Social media dive

Ahead of UVA football’s first game tomorrow, the team revealed its uniform for the contest with the ‘Hoos bringing back orange pants for only the fourth time in program history and the first time since 2010. The orange pants go along with orange jerseys and a white helmet for an orange-out look for tomorrow’s season opener. If you’re attending the game, be sure to wear your orange gear for the stadium-wide orange-out.

4th Side… Join us in wearing ⚔️ on Sept. 3rd!#GoHoos⚔️ pic.twitter.com/wJhT9giaUv — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) September 1, 2022

For a fun blast from the past, Ty Jerome, De’Andre Hunter, and Grant Kersey are back in town as they caught the soccer games yesterday before eating dinner in town with Tony Bennett. Always nice to see the former players come back around.

Student perspective

Phew. The end of week two of classes. The work is definitely starting to pile on a bit for everybody. But that’s all a bit eased by football being back this weekend.

I know that my enthusiasm for UVA sports and football in particular is not matched by the rest of the student body and that’s a shame. Just watching last night’s Pitt vs. West Virginia game highlighted how awesome a college football atmosphere can be if the students genuinely care about the results. In Charlottesville, it feels like the students are far more fair-weather. Playing Richmond isn’t playing West Virginia but it sure would be nice if the students would show out for tomorrow’s contest.

That’s it from me today. Hope all of you are well and are excited for tomorrow and the full slate of fall sports we’re getting. I know I am.