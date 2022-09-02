 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 9/2/22- Hoops in Italia Recap w/ Caroline Darney

Darns and the crew discuss UVA’s trip to Italy and what the rotation could look like this season

By Jay Pierce
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Duke at Virginia Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Pierce and Zach are back this week with a special episode: Caroline is back on the pod to report on her travels abroad as she caught most of the UVA basketball team’s Italian scrimmage trip. Darns runs through what she saw from each of the players, the coaches roster management throughout the trip, and what the freshmen could be bringing to the team. The trio discuss what they’d like to see in a rotation for the upcoming season, the new players’ nicknames, and what could really improve this year to get the Hoos back to the promised land.

There’s a lot to like about the four new freshmen (and grad transfer), so even though this year’s team returns almost all of last year’s rotation, there will be some stark differences between the lineup we’ll eventually see out there for the Hoos and last year’s squad. Check out our thoughts in this week’s pod.

Streaking The Lawn Podcast - Each week, your Streaking the Lawn podcast crew gets together to talk about the latest and greatest with all things Virginia and beyond.

More From Streaking The Lawn

Loading comments...