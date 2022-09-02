Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 9/2/22- Hoops in Italia Recap w/ Caroline Darney

Pierce and Zach are back this week with a special episode: Caroline is back on the pod to report on her travels abroad as she caught most of the UVA basketball team’s Italian scrimmage trip. Darns runs through what she saw from each of the players, the coaches roster management throughout the trip, and what the freshmen could be bringing to the team. The trio discuss what they’d like to see in a rotation for the upcoming season, the new players’ nicknames, and what could really improve this year to get the Hoos back to the promised land.

There’s a lot to like about the four new freshmen (and grad transfer), so even though this year’s team returns almost all of last year’s rotation, there will be some stark differences between the lineup we’ll eventually see out there for the Hoos and last year’s squad. Check out our thoughts in this week’s pod.