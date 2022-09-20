Around the Corner 9/20: Top basketball recruit sets commitment date, men’s golf ranked #1, lax picks up two more five stars

Good morning my fellow Wahoo friends and welcome in to yet another day of Around the Corner talking ‘bout your Virginia Cavaliers.

Notable news

UVA Men’s Golfers Achieve No. 1 Ranking in Golfweek Poll — Virginia Sports

For the first time in program history, the UVA men’s golf team is ranked first in the country, becoming the 13th UVA athletics program to do so.

“It’s a great moment for our program,” said UVA head coach Bowen Sargent. “The team went out and performed well in the opening tournament, setting the school scoring record, so I’m happy for them. Now, the challenge is to continue to perform at a high level and demonstrate they deserve a recognition like this. This is a very talented group and they’re certainly capable.”

Four-Star Davin Cosby Sets Decision Date, Virginia in Final Four — Cavaliers Now

With a final four of Alabama, NC State, Wake Forest, and Virginia, 2023 shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. has set this coming Saturday as his commitment date. Somewhat rarely, his commitment is fairly up in the air with no clear indication of where he’ll be deciding to go. We’ll keep you updated if anything changes, but Tony Bennett and his staff have been on Cosby despite the recent commitment of Elijah Gertrude.

Transfer Portal Helps Hoos Reload — Virginia Sports

In offseason news for the baseball team, transfers and freshmen will play a critical role for Brian O’Connor’s squad this coming spring. O’Connor and his staff have adapted to the times and understand how important the transfer portal is in this day and age.

“Now it’s obviously part of developing a program in any sport,” said O’Connor, who’s heading into his 20th season as UVA’s head baseball coach.

Look no further than Disharoon Park. Since the end of last season, the Cavaliers have added eight transfers, by far their most in an offseason under O’Connor. Virginia’s 36-player roster also includes 12 freshmen, which means more than half of the team is new.

“It was kind of weird the first couple of days,” sophomore shortstop Griff O’Ferrall said Friday before UVA’s first practice. “I had to introduce myself to everyone I saw, because it’s more new kids than returners. It’s definitely a different feel, but this group has already blended really well.”

Social media dive

Big day! We got exactly 25 seconds of basketball practice footage.

Monday workout was all about the details! ⚔️ #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/KSTNlEPewL — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) September 19, 2022

Then, in the lax world, the UVA men’s team continues to bring in top-rated talent with two more top-20 commits in the 2024 class after the ‘Hoos nabbed the class’ first ranked recruit, Ryan Duenkel, a few weeks ago.

For starters, brother of current Wahoo and 2022 recruit Ryan Colsey, Kyle Colsey joins Lars Tiffany’s program as the fourth ranked junior and another offensive weapon alongside Duenkel.

IL’s No. 4 junior Kyle Colsey ‘24, A, Ridgefield (Conn.) / @EclipseLacrosse has committed to @UVAMensLax. Another 5-star for the ‘Hoos and set to join his older brother, the lefty is incredibly dynamic as a dodger and can fill up a stat sheet in a hurry. https://t.co/L3WcSRirdx pic.twitter.com/0L2DRYcqRG — Ty Xanders (@tyxanders) September 19, 2022

Then, attack/midfield hybrid in 6’5” Sean Browne adds to an already stacked offensive group. The men’s program is absolutely hitting on the recruiting trail right now and this team is set up for loads of future success with Tiffay at the helm.

IL’s No. 17 junior Sean Browne ‘24, A/M, Episcopal Dallas (Texas) / @MadDogLax, TX Nationals has committed to @UVAMensLax. A fluid lefty with a hoops background who moves well at 6’5, Browne has proven to be a force and could be a middie in the ACC. https://t.co/029oUdk8iu pic.twitter.com/ejNCIFVMYZ — Ty Xanders (@tyxanders) September 20, 2022

Here’s a cool moment of UVA football getting some national attention/analysis with former NFL QB Mike Glennon evaluating Brennan Armstrong’s performance against ODU. He’s quite high on the Wahoo signal caller and the Virginia offense despite their struggles so far this season.

Has been somewhat of a frustrating start of the season for Brennan Armstrong and this Cavalier offense, but he comes up clutch with this throw to set up the game winning field goal@STL_UVA@thesabre@Wahoos247 pic.twitter.com/D0mMNHoXNV — Mike Glennon (@Mike_Glennon) September 19, 2022

Student perspective

We've got another Tony Elliott weekly presser and (probable) depth chart release this afternoon so keep an eye out for that on the site along with some analysis of advanced football stats (cough PFF cough) and maybe a little feature on the top men's lacrosse recruit in the 2023 class coming later this week.

Have a terrific Tuesday everyone. Catch you mañana.