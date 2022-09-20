Virginia football releases depth chart before Syracuse

Ahead of Friday’s game against the Syracuse Orange, the Virginia Cavaliers have released their full depth chart with just a few changes but a couple noteworthy developments.

Starting with the offensive side of the ball, there are changes from last week’s depth chart but are simply reflective of UVA’s actual starters versus ODU sans injury issues. The starting offensive line seems to be set fairly in stone now with Logan Taylor at left tackle, Derek Devine at left guard, Ty Furnish at center, John Paul Flores at right guard, and Jonathan Leech at right tackle.

Granted, Furnish did not play the whole game against the Monarchs as backup Jestus Johnson did take 17 snaps in the second quarter before Furnish was back in the second half. Leech has struggled particularly in pass blocking, so there is the potential that McKale Boley could replace him if those issues persist. But, for now, these five seem to be Garrett Tujague’s starting group for now.

Everything else on offense is the same. Somewhat surprisingly, Mike Hollins is still listed as the second back behind Perris Jones. I’d expect Xavier Brown to be the second back in the actual game against ‘Cuse this week considering how well he performed against ODU and Hollins’ fumble against the Monarchs which meant he barely saw the field in the second half for the ‘Hoos.

Defensively there are no listed changes. After filling in for Jack Camper as the backup BANDIT, D’Sean Perry will likely move back to playing linebacker this week.

The secondary is worth watching with the fluctuation due to injuries particularly among the safeties. Antonio Clary is still getting back from injury versus Illinois while Coen King made his season debut on Saturday while Darrius Bratton has also been dealing with a high ankle sprain. Currently, Jonas Sanker is slated to start at the nickel spot with Lex Long at free safety and Clary listed as the starting strong safety. Fortunately, there is depth at all those spots and will likely bing some decent subbing among those positions against Syracuse.

For special teams, there are shifts at the returner spots. After living up to Tony Elliott’s trust as a punt returner against ODU, Ethan Davies is now listed as an “or” option behind Billy Kemp IV at PR. With Kemp unlikely to play again this week due to dehydration last week, Davies should be the guy again. And, after a big 37-yard return to open UVA’s game-winning drive, Demick Starling is listed as the starting kick returner with Mike Hollins now the second guy.