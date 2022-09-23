UVA Fan Reacts: What UVA fans are thinking about Virginia football right now

Now with the Virginia Cavaliers sitting at 2-1 with a disheartening loss to Illinois and two uninspiring wins over in-state competition, we at STL wanted to hear from YOU, the fans, on what you’re thinking about this team right now.

So, for starters, we asked what Wahoo fans thought of last Saturday’s win with 55% of respondents acknowledging just how ugly the game was, but that a win is a win. 41% believe it was unacceptably close, while just 4% saw it as a good win.

Next up, and here’s our headline, 55% of Wahoo fans said that they see the defense as the strength of this team! Which is not something I think anybody would’ve expected a month ago. Brennan Armstrong got 35% of the vote, the wide receivers 8%, and the coaching staff 2%. But that’s a meaningful shift in perspective since the beginning of the season and depicts how well the UVA defense has played under new DC John Rudzinksi and, maybe more drastically, how poorly the offense has performed with Tony Elliott and Des Kitchings at the helm.

Thirdly we asked a bit of an obscure but important question regarding those offensive issues between Armstrong and his receiving core. 54% of respondents noted that they are concerned and that something real is clearly off, with 31% noting that they’re concerned but only slightly and have faith in the guys to get things going, while just 15% stated that they’re not concerned. Again, that’s obviously a clear change since the preseason and even the week heading into Illinois.

Lastly, we wanted to hear about how you all are feeling about the Syracuse game tonight and we got a resounding answer: a whopping 77% of UVA fans think that ‘Cuse will win with just the remaining 23% believing that Armstrong and company will pull out the victory. For a game that seemed like a likely win heading into the season, that speaks to how Syracuse has gone beyond expectations and how Virginia has dipped below them.

Give us your thoughts on these questions and in general about this UVA team down in the comments below! We’ll be running this Fan Reacts series weekly this football season so be sure to take part so we can get a complete grasp of what the fanbase is thinking!

