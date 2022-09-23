Around the Corner 9/23: Top PG Elmarko Jackson includes UVA in top-seven, women’s soccer takes first loss of the season, VT blown out by WVU

And you people thought you could get rid of me. After taking a break to [shudders] study and take an exam yesterday, I’ve got another edition of Around the Corner focusing on all the news in the world of Virginia Cavaliers sports.

Notable news

No. 2 Virginia Falls At No. 18 Notre Dame — Virginia Sports

In a slightly shocking defeat, the UVA women’s soccer team took its first L of the season yesterday in a 1-0 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the road. After beating then #2 UNC last week, the ‘Hoos had jumped up to second in the national polls yet dropped their first game since the UNC upset.

Said HC Steve Swanson after the loss:

“No question the better team won tonight. We had trouble solving their pressure and just could not get much going on the attacking side. There are a lot of takeaways from this game, though, and hopefully if we can learn the lessons, we will improve in the areas we need to moving forward.”

Elmarko Jackson breaks down his top 7 schools — On3

In further 2023 men’s basketball recruiting news, top-rated point guard Elmarko Jackson has now listed UVA in his top-seven schools along with Miami, Kansas, Texas, Notre Dame, UCLA, and Villanova. It’s an interesting recruitment where the ‘Hoos are definitely involved but perhaps a bit late to the game.

UVA is getting Jackson’s fifth and final visit this fall with a date to be decided which is good news. Tony Bennett desperately wants a point guard in this 2023 class and Jackson is probably his last chance to do that.

Of Virginia, Jackson had this to say:

“Virginia is changing their offense kind of like a more European type of offense. The way they come off for screens and stuff like that. And just like defensively, how they get after it. They’re a very aggressive defensive team.

“Coach Tony Bennett is a really good coach. He played at the highest level in the NBA where I want to play. He played point guard, the same position as me. I feel like he’s got the knowledge more so in that type of field than some of these other coaches have when it comes to getting to the NBA at that point guard spot.”

The BIG PREVIEW: UVA Football Opens ACC Play at Syracuse — Streaking the Lawn

Little shameless plug here for our game preview of tonight’s game. Tiki does a fantastic job with these and if you haven’t read it, you should. I learn a ton merely from editing his previews.

Social media dive

Lol lol lol lol VT lost at home by 23 to West Virginia last night. Good times.

In some previously unseen footage, Isaac Traudt looked pretty good in his play in Italy. That holds up with reports at the time. He’s gonna be scary good very soon.

Not sure exactly what charity this was for, but if Chris Long, Dom Starsia, and Lars Tiffany are supporting it, I’m on board.

Fellowship, raised a little money….a good evening pic.twitter.com/wNuECLlosC — Dom Starsia (@DomStarsiaPLL) September 22, 2022

Student perspective

Had my first vocab test in years today, this time in my Tibetan Buddhism class. Think it went pretty well all things considered — particularly that we had to give an open ended definition for each word which is by far the worst type of vocab exam. Now I’ve got a 2500 word personal identity profile due by midnight tonight which is gonna be tons of fun to write. Yay school!

Fortunately, fall break is next weekend. As an out of stater, I won’t be going home. BUT I will be enjoying five days (cuz I don’t have classes on Fridays) of sole focus on relaxation and, well, Streaking the Lawn.

Hoping tonight isn’t too disastrous of an outcome. Would be rough to be 2-2 through four games against this type of competition and with the comp level coming down the chute in the second half of the season...

Be well everybody, weekend’s almost here and we’ve got Friday night football!! Boo to the freakin’ yah.