STL Podcast 9/23/22 — ODU recap and previewing tonight’s Syracuse game

The guys are back to talk ODU and preview Cuse!

By Zach Carey
/ new
Old Dominion v Virginia Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

Pierce, Paul, and l are back this week to run through the stats and talk about the Virginia Cavaliers’ last minute win over ODU and tonight’s big road test at the Syracuse Orange. What’s going on with the offense? Has the o-line showed improvement? Is the defense for real? They discuss all these questions and dig through some predictions for the team’s first ACC game of the season!

Streaking The Lawn Podcast - Each week, your Streaking the Lawn podcast crew gets together to talk about the latest and greatest with all things Virginia and beyond.

If you feel like it, throw is a review and rating on Apple Podcasts. Would love to hear what our listeners are thinking about the work we’re doing!

