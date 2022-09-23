STL Podcast 9/23/22 — ODU recap and previewing tonight’s Syracuse game

Pierce, Paul, and l are back this week to run through the stats and talk about the Virginia Cavaliers’ last minute win over ODU and tonight’s big road test at the Syracuse Orange. What’s going on with the offense? Has the o-line showed improvement? Is the defense for real? They discuss all these questions and dig through some predictions for the team’s first ACC game of the season!

