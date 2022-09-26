Around the Corner 9/26: Jelani Woods catches two TDs in Colts’ win, Rodney Lora de-commits, UVA soccer picks up wins

Helloooo everybody and welcome in to Around the Corner chit-chatting about the Virginia Cavaliers on this fine Monday morning/

Notable news

Jelani Woods Catches Game-Winning Touchdown to Lift Colts Over Chiefs — Cavaliers Now

Finishing with two catches for thirteen yards and two touchdowns, former Wahoo tight end Jelani Woods scored the winning touchdown in the Indianapolis Colts’ shocking 20-17 upset of the Kansas City Chiefs. Woods caught his second pass of the day with fewer than thirty seconds remaining and put the Colts ahead for good as a result. Clearly, the red-zone threat he posed in his time at UVA is translating into the NFL.

Around the Pitch: Men take down #3 Syracuse, women stumble after big win — Streaking the Lawn

Our weekly recap of men’s and women’s soccer action is back as the men took a huge win against the third ranked team in the country in Syracuse while the women dropped a contest to #18 Notre Dame, 1-0, before coming back home and beating Louisville 2-0.

DL Rodney Lora decommits from Virginia, has several schools in mind — 247Sports

Insult was added to injury for UVA football this weekend as three star 2023 defensive lineman commit Rodney Lora de-committed from UVA as his stock continues to rise. He noted in this story that he’s been in contact with Penn State, Michigan, and Tennessee which should clear up why he’s no longer interested in Tony Elliott’s program.

Winners, losers, and I don’t knows from UVA’s loss to Syracuse — Streaking the Lawn

Typically I try to avoid posting one STL article among the “notable news” links much less two, but gonna bump this story of mine from yesterday as we take one final look back at Syracuse in a fun format of breaking down individual performance.

Social media dive

On a happier note, the men’s basketball team took a drive to Richmond to have some fun at a Top Golf-esque place. Look at Tony Bennett’s swing in particular, man is smooth in every aspect of his life.

Then, back to Jelani, here’s that game winning TD from yesterday:

JELANI FOR THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/dm205X8tC9 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 25, 2022

Student perspective

Well, midterm week is officially past which is a big relief for yours truly. School work is slightly lessened this week which is a godsend after how draining last week was.

Me submitting my final midterm assignment six minutes ago and transitioning from this hellish week to covering UVA football for the night: pic.twitter.com/uwXiu6Fbkq — Zach Carey (@Zach_Carey_) September 23, 2022

After working all day and night on Friday, I tried a new ramen place on Saturday called Mashumen which is on Fontaine Ave right next to the Guadalajara and roughly across the street from Fry Spring Station. Have no idea how long Mashumen has been there but hadn’t noticed it before. As somebody who typically doesn’t love restaurant ramen, it was pretty darn good. Got the vegetarian spicy miso and a roll. Not too shabby.

Spent Sunday mostly watching football and writing. I’m a big Philadelphia Eagles fan so got lucky enough to watch the game on my own TV since it was the regional game as the birds were playing against Washington.

And, in more good news, the weather is finally turning to fall!! While this coming weekend looks like it’ll be rainy, at least the temps for the next week are solidly in the low-70s and 60s. Truly, the arrival of fall and the dispelling of the summer heat is a glorious event.

Looking forward to another week in UVA sports with you all. Stay tuned to the blog as we lead up to Duke this Saturday!