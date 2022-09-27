Virginia football releases depth chart before Duke

Now sitting at 2-2 after last week’s loss to the Syracuse Orange, the Virginia Cavaliers have released their depth chart for this week’s contest at the Duke Blue Devils. With a number of changes and notable adjustments, we’ve got the breakdown of this week’s two-deep.

Offense

The big change for this week’s offensive starters is at center where Jestus Johnson now officially takes the spot from Ty Furnish after Furnish started the first four games but was replaced by Johnson early in the Syracuse contest. That’s notable considering how the two battled for the spot throughout camp. This also may not be the last shift among these two. But, ideally, Johnson can provide more stability in the middle of the offensive line this week.

Elliott mentioned in today’s press conference that the odd front (when opposing team’s put a nose tackle across from the center with five guys on the d-line) can exploit Furnish’s lack of size which has made him abandon his technique, so the bigger, older Johnson is the guy for now.

After missing the last two games, Billy Kemp IV is back to full health after suffering from severe dehydration over the last few weeks.

The only other change on offense is Houston Curry replacing Charlie Patterson at backup right tackle.

Defense

For the Wahoo defense, inside linebacker Nick Jackson’s first-half suspension due to the targeting call against Syracuse means that D’Sean Perry will move back to MIKE linebacker to start in his spot. Although Elliott did say today that both Hunter Stewart and James Jackson will be asked to take snaps as well alongside the healthy Josh Ahern at WILL linebacker.

Coen King is no longer listed on the depth chart as he’s dealing with an MCL sprain and won’t be making the trip to Duke. Meanwhile, fellow safety Antonio Clary is expected to be a full go this week after dealing with a stinger the last few weeks.

Special teams

For place kicking, while Will Bettridge is listed as an “or” behind Brendan Farrell on the depth chart, Elliott said that the freshman will be getting another opportunity against Duke after replacing Farrell against Syracuse following a pair of missed field goals. Elliott emphasized that it’s time to give the confident Bettridge a shot.