WATCH: UVA basketball’s first preseason practice

With the Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball season kicking off in just 41 days, the ‘Hoos are back on the practice court this week with the first preseason practice happening yesterday. As such, UVA released a (short) highlight video from the first day of work for Tony Bennett’s squad with Associate Head Coach and former Wahoo Jason Williford on the mic.

Quick video but still fun to get another glimpse at this team in action. Be on the look out for more basketball content on Streaking the Lawn as we creep closer and closer to November and the start of college basketball season.

Also, for a deep dive on what the team has been up to this summer, in particular in their games in Italy, check out our story from back in August recapping and analyzing the team’s four games while abroad: Five takeaways from UVA Basketball’s trip to Italy.