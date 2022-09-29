 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 9/29/22 - Football’s Woes and Looking at Duke

What has gone wrong with our dear ol explosive offense?

By Jay Pierce
NCAA Football: Virginia at Syracuse Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Pierce and Zach are back this week to talk about the disappointing road loss to Syracuse from the weekend and take a look at the upcoming game against the Duke Blue Devils. The duo run through the problems with Virginia’s offense - and try to figure out what in the heck has gone wrong with the team’s star QB. They lament a ton of stats, celebrate a few things on defense, and discuss the kicking decisions. Will fans lose patience on this team quickly? Have they already? What would a win in Durham do to turn the season around? These thoughts and more in this week’s episode.

