Pierce and Zach are back this week to talk about the disappointing road loss to Syracuse from the weekend and take a look at the upcoming game against the Duke Blue Devils. The duo run through the problems with Virginia’s offense - and try to figure out what in the heck has gone wrong with the team’s star QB. They lament a ton of stats, celebrate a few things on defense, and discuss the kicking decisions. Will fans lose patience on this team quickly? Have they already? What would a win in Durham do to turn the season around? These thoughts and more in this week’s episode.
Filed under:
Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 9/29/22 - Football’s Woes and Looking at Duke
What has gone wrong with our dear ol explosive offense?
