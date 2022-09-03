Virginia vs Richmond Football GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Richmond Spiders
HOW TO WATCH THE ‘HOOS:
Location: Charlottesville, VA
Date: September 3, 2022
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ACC Regional Sports Networks
Online Streaming: ESPN+
Vegas Odds: UVA -21
FOOTBALL IS BACK BABY. The Wahoos are kicking off their 2022 season with a contest against in state foe Richmond today. The start of the Tony Elliott era is truly upon us with the first in-game test for the program’s new direction post Bronco Mendenhall. It’s an awesome day for UVA sports and we’re pumped to watch, tweet, write, and talk about it.
Lastly, here are a few game notes from UVA:
UVA – RICHMOND SERIES NOTES
• Virginia has won 29 of the 34 meetings between the two school in an all-time series that was first played in 1893.
• The Cavaliers have shut out Richmond on 20 different occasions, most recently in 2008 (16-0). The most against any other opponent besides VMI (23 times).
• The Spiders snapped a 10-game losing streak against UVA with a 37-20 win over the Cavaliers in the 2016 season opener and also the debut of head coach Bronco Mendenhall.
• Richmond has served as UVA’s season-opening opponent seven times and this year’s game will be the fifth time since 2010.
TONY ELLIOTT ERA BEGINS
• Tony Elliott brings a wealth of championship football experience to Charlottesville. In his 16 years as a full-time college coach, Elliott has been a part of 15 winning seasons including 10-win seasons at Clemson from 2011-2020.
• As the offensive Coordinator, Clemson went 89-10 and made four CFP National Championship game appearances.
• Elliott is one of 14 African-American head coaches in college football and one of eight running power-5 programs. The Cavaliers have seven full-time African-American assistant coaches, the most of any coaching staff in the country.
• Ironically, Richmond has been the opponent for the last two UVA coaching debuts. MIke London beat the Spiders in his first game in 2010 and Bronco Mendenhall suffered a 37-10 loss to Richmond in 2016.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
191 – Yards Brennan Armstrong needs to become UVA’s career leader in total offense. Armstrong has 7,720 career yards trails Bryce Perkins (7,910) and Shawn Moore (7,897).
6 – Touchdown passes Brennan Armstrong needs to break UVA’s all-time career record held by Matt Schaub who threw 58 TDs from 2000-03.
5 – Consecutive season openers won by Virginia, the longest streak since it won six-straight from 1927-32. UVA won 13-straight season openers from 1908-22.
27 – Consecutive games WR Billy Kemp IV has caught a pass, tied for the sixth-longest among active receivers in college football.
