Takeaways from the first half of Virginia vs Richmond

We’re one half of gameplay into the Virginia Cavaliers’ 2022 football season. The ‘Hoos lead Richmond 28-10 at the break. Here are our quick takeaways from the first 30-minutes.
- The running game is doing things. Perris Jones is showing out with 87 yards on 14 carries and a score while Brennan Armstrong added a 64-yard run for a score and Mike Hollins found pay-dirt despite fumbling the ball in the end-zone and then recovering the it himself. The end of that Hollins TD drive wasn’t super pretty with it taking four plays to punch the ball in.
- The offensive line took a little while to create space off the line of scrimmage but eventually the ground game got going. Pass protection hasn’t been spectacular but it’s good to see UVA score three times via the run considering Tony Elliott’s emphasis on balancing the offense.
- Perris Jones > Mike Hollins. Simple as that.
- Lavel Davis Jr. is very much back. His 56-yard TD was a sign that he’s fully recovered from the injury that kept him out last season and he’s putting his deep-threat ability on full display.
- Defense showing some weakness against the run still with a few big plays from the Spiders where the defensive line looked all but helpless. Letting up 105-yards on 19-carries (5.5 yards per carry) is not pretty and if the ‘Hoos are going to compete in the Coastal this year they’re gonna have to be better.
- That said the ‘Hoos were good against the pass both with some decent pressure on the quarterback and close coverage on Richmond’s receivers. The Spiders largely had to settle for short yardage throws outside the hashes to try and keep moving the sticks. Considering QB Reece Udinski’s success as a passer throughout his career and what he’s done with favorite target Jakob Herres back when they were both at VMI, holding Udinski to just 97 yards through the air and only 16 yards receiving for Herres is a win.
Loading comments...