Around the Corner 9/30: Jonas Sanker having a breakout season, De’Andre Hunter primed for big fourth year, and Ty Jerome traded

Good morning to all my fellow Virginia Cavaliers on this windy and cloudy Friday. Hope you all are ending your weeks on a high note before this weekend’s Wahoo festivities.

Notable news

No. 7 Virginia Hosts Two Ranked Teams This Weekend — Virginia Sports

UVA field hockey has two ranked opponents coming to town over the next few days with #5 Louisville later today at 3:00 PM and #19 William & Mary on Sunday at 1:00 PM.

Former Covenant star Jonas Sanker enjoying breakout season with Virginia football team — Daily Progress

Sanker has been tremendous for this Wahoo defense so far this season. The second year has absolutely been one of the team’s breakout players and the local has a cool background story.

2022-23 Atlanta Hawks player preview: De’Andre Hunter — Peach Tree Hoops

Good perspective here on Dre heading into his fourth year and what should prove critical as he hopes to get a pay day with his second NBA contract.

Ty Jerome not expected to remain with Rockets — Inside the Rockets

It’s been a weird 24 hours for Ty Jerome as he was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Houston Rockets and will now be waived by Houston. The Thunder were clearly trying to get under the salary cap while the Rockets already have maxed out their roster spots. Stay tuned to see where Jerome ends up next as he enters his fourth NBA season as well.

Social media dive

More basketball practice footage AHHHHH!

Getting better one day at a time with a surprise visitor at practice! ⚔️ #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/7nRTo5nWre — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) September 29, 2022

Was surprising to see Xavier Brown only get four snaps at Syracuse. Hopefully he can get the offense some tough yards versus Duke tomorrow.

Mentioned this yesterday, but here’s Malcolm Brogdon throwing the first pitch for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night:

Hey @RedSox, heard your new pitcher throws heat pic.twitter.com/Wa5ZC6FmAk — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 29, 2022

Student perspective

With Hurricane Ian hitting the west coast, the weather is murky here in Charlottesville today. Although that’s nothing that Bodo’s and a couple hours of homework can’t fix!

Most students will be heading home today with reading days on Monday and Tuesday. Yet, yours truly will be in Charlottesville for the duration. It’s always funny how different Grounds is when it’s empty like this and the majority of the student body isn’t around. Makes me feel like Harry Potter at Hogwarts on Christmas. Fortunately, that means there shouldn’t be any real waits for food spots on the corner.

That’s all from me today. Wishing you all a great weekend full of Virginia wins (looking at you, football) and I’ll catch you back in this space on Monday morning!