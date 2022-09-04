UVA men’s lacrosse gets commitment from #1 recruit in the 2024 class

With college lacrosse coaches only being allowed to start contacting class of 2024 recruits starting on September 1st, Virginia Cavaliers’ Head Coach Lars Tiffany was obviously itching to open his 2024 class on the right note.

Tiffany and his staff did just that as Inside Lacrosse’s top-ranked 2024 recruit, Ryan Duenkel, announced his commitment to the Wahoos earlier this evening. An attackman, Duenkel is following in the footsteps of current UVA stars Griffin Schutz (2021) and Connor Shellenberger (2019) as a #1 ranked recruit heading to Charlottesville.

To a certain extent, getting Duenkel to commit to UVA was a slam dunk. Both his dad and brother played football for the ‘Hoos with his older brother Justin currently playing for Tony Elliott’s program as a place kicker (Justin previously was the starting kicker before being usurped by Brendan Farrell last fall).

Despite UVA ending its three-year reign as national champs last May (ridiculous, I know), there are no signs of the program slowing down with a stacked 2022 group joining the team for this coming spring and Duenkel starting things off well for the 2024 class.

That 2022 class includes the 3rd (midfielder Joey Terenzi), (attackman Truitt Sunderland) 4th, and (Mac Eldridge) 10th ranked incoming freshman along with another five star defenseman in John Schroter. The 2023 class was slightly below expectations with the top-ranked player being 22nd ranked Wills Burt, but that’s reasonable considering the quality of the 2022s.