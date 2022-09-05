Virginia men’s lacrosse lands its second #1 recruit in two days with 2023 McCabe Milllon

Less than one singular day since UVA men’s lacrosse reeled in Inside Lacrosse’s #1 recruit in the class of 2024 in Ryan Duenkel, Lars Tiffany went out and did himself one better by flipping the top recruit in the 2023 — McCabe Millon — from the Duke Blue Devils to his own Virginia Cavaliers.

To say this new development is a shocker would be an understatement. In the five days since coaches were able to start contacting players again, Tiffany nabbed Duenkel and then proceeded to flip 2023s Millon and Chase Band.

An attackman out of the McDonogh School in Baltimore, Maryland, Millon had cut his list down to just Virginia and Duke a year ago before deciding to commit to Durham. He’s the son of one of the sports’ all-time greats — Mark Millon — and is now the headlining name of a 2023 class which was, surprisingly so, lacking a top-20 recruit before today.

Now, this isn’t the first time that Tiffany has flipped a top ranked recruit. UVA’s Connor Shellenberger was initially pledged to Johns Hopkins before Tiffany took over the reins in Charlottesville and kept the hometown boy, well, home. Granted, don’t feel too bad for Duke and Head Coach Mike Danowski. The Blue Devils flipped 2020’s #1 from Penn State to Duke only a few years ago.

With Millon’s commitment, Tiffany reels in his FOURTH (YES, 4TH!) #1 recruit since arriving in Charlottesville in 2016. Shellenberger (2019), Griffin Schutz (2021), Millon (2023), and Duenkel (2024) are four attackmen who are/were regarded as the top players in their class and chose to come to Virginia.

Last spring was the first since 2019 when Tiffany and his staff didn’t hoist the National Championship trophy. Clearly, that didn’t sit well with them.