Around the Corner 9/6: Lavel Davis Jr. is back, Danielle Collins finally loses, men’s soccer blown out by Maryland

Notebook: Davis finds end zone in return to action — Daily Progress

Apologies if, like me, you’ve run out of free articles with the Progress. But it was great to see Lavel Davis Jr. back on the gridiron on Saturday and back to what seemed like his best. Catching four passes for 89 yards and a score, his 56-yarder was classic Davis Jr. as he broke a tackle after catching the ball across the middle and galloped into the end-zone. Hopefully he can see a higher volume of touches in this Saturday’s game against Illinois.

Around the Pitch: Maryland loss mars week for men while women dominate Memphis — Streaking the Lawn

Ben Wieland is back for another week of Around the Pitch and has all the action for the men’s and women’s soccer teams over the last seven days. Most notably, the men’s team took a tough loss to the teeth last night in a 6-1 drubbing to Maryland. Fortunately for the Wahoos though, the women’s team took a dominant win against Memphis on Sunday.

Danielle Collins fades vs. No. 6 seed Aryna Sabalenka — Daily Mail

After a great run to the round of sixteen, Danielle Collins finally lost last night to sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka. After winning the first set, Collins nearly broke Sabalenka multiple times in the second but just couldn’t quite get the job done and eventually was worn down in the third set, losing 6-4, 3-6, 2-6. After making it to the finals of the Australian Open, this is another good result in a major for the former Wahoo.

Virginia men’s lacrosse lands its second #1 recruit in two days with 2023 McCabe Milllon — Streaking the Lawn

As if getting the #1 ranked recruit in the 2024 class and flipping a 2023 recruit from Ohio State on Sunday wasn’t enough, UVA men’s lacrosse sealed the flipped-commitment of top-2023 recruit and former Duke commit McCabe Millon. If there were any concerns about the future of the program after losing to Maryland in the NCAA Quarterfinals last spring, those should be chucked out the window.

Say what you will about random Twitter lists and rankings like this, but Malcolm Brogdon is a very underrated college basketball player for people who aren’t incredibly familiar with the packline defense. His battle with Georges Niang of Iowa State was a fun — but far too stressful — matchup back in the 2016 Sweet Sixteen.

The most underrated college hoopers of the 2010s pic.twitter.com/dyjGxGvj5B — Parker Hamann (@CBKReport) September 5, 2022

Courtesy of Ben, a fun little look at how unique the Hokies’ loss on Friday really was...

Good morning. P5 teams are 24-1 against G5 teams this season.



The only loser so far? Virginia Tech, who threw four INTs, allowed a botched FG to be returned for a 79-yard TD, and lost the first game of the Brent Pry era 20-17 to Old Dominion. — Ben Wieland (@BenWieland) September 5, 2022

Then, back to UVA lacrosse for a minute, this meme was a fun depiction of just how loaded the Virginia offense is and will be for the next couple years with one of the best players in the country right now Connor Shellenberger leading the way and a number of top-rated recruits joining him in Charlottesville over the next two years.

