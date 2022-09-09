Streaking the Lawn’s Week 1 ACC Football Power Rankings

The first weekend is in the books and it went about as we all expected. Ok, I can’t imagine many thought FSU would win a game so early in the year, but LSU really stinks! Other than that, Louisville is awful as thought and an ACC team lost a game in Norfolk!

Last week: win 41-10 vs. GT. This week: vs. Furman

After a scoreless first quarter, most thought (hoped?) Rome was finally crumbling and we’d be able to anoint a new leader in the ACC. Nevertheless, Clemson showed up and even outscored GT 27-7 in the second half. The Tigers have two bye weeks with Furman and Louisiana Tech the next two weeks before traveling to Winston Salem to take on ACC Atlantic threat Wake Forest at the end of the month.

Last week: win 70-13 vs. Bethune-Cookman. This week: vs. Southern Miss

Who could say if the U is really back, but beating any team 70-13 is pretty impressive. We won’t have an idea of how good the Hurricanes are until after next week when they travel to Texas A&M.

Last week: win 38-31 vs. West Virginia. This week: vs. Tennessee

Snatching victory from the jaws of defeat in the backyard brawl should help the ACC’s overall resume as the season progresses. A bigger test is on deck for the Panthers this weekend as the Volunteers look for revenge after last year’s loss to Pitt.

Last week: win 21-20 at ECU. This week: vs. Charleston Southern

Woof that was close. Shouts to the ECU kicker for missing kicks and letting the Pack escape. If they play up to their expectations they should be 4-0 heading into the showdown with Clemson the first game of October. Playing to those expectations is the issue.

Last week: win 44-10 vs. VMI. This week: at Vanderbilt

Vandy is sitting at 2-0 and more than likely won’t win another game this year, so it shouldnt be too difficult for Wake this weekend. The better news than having Vanderbilt on the schedule is Sam Hartman is supposed to come back to be behind center this weekend.

Last week: win 24-23 vs. LSU. This week: Bye

A win against LSU should make any Nole fan feel good. But allowing two TDs in the last 4 minutes can’t make anyone feel really good. They don’t play this weekend and get a nice handshake to start the ACC next weekend against Louisville.

Last week: win 63-61 at App. State. This week: at Georgia State

Good grief that was awful coaching. Gene Chizik left UNC a week after signing day a few years ago and is back again turning out that defense. We know he won a national title thanks to Cam, but the man probably shouldn’t be coaching much longer.

Last week: win 34-17 vs. Richmond. This week: at Illinois

The attack was much more balanced with an actual appearance by a running game, but the defense still looked like a sieve at times against an FCS opponent. The Hoos are underdogs again this weekend in Illinois for a bigger test for Coach Elliott.

Last week: win 31-7 vs. Louisville. This week: at UConn

We think Louisville is awful, so we probably shouldn’t crown the Orange yet, but a dominant performance should certainly turn some heads. ESPN’s FPI now predicts Cuse should reach 6 wins and a bowl which could help Dino Babers’ cause.

Last week: loss 20-17 at ODU. This week: vs. Boston College

It tastes so good. The Hoos could lose to ODU next weekend, but for now we feast on these tears.

Last week: loss 31-7 at Syracuse. This week: at UCF

Yea, they’re bad. They’ll probably drop further down the rankings next week.

Last week: loss 22-21 vs. Rutgers. This week: at Virginia Tech

Yikes. Losing is bad. Losing to Rutgers is worse. Allowing Rutgers to score the final ten points of the game to lose by 1 is the worstest. BC should be better than that.

Last week: loss 41-10 vs. Clemson. This week: vs. Western Carolina

Hanging with Clemson for a half was probably more than we expected from the Yellow Jackets, but they need to get a win this weekend because Ole Miss, UCF, and UGA are still left to round out GT’s out of conference schedule.

Last week: win 30-0 vs. Temple. This week: at Northwestern

Duke deserves better than this. Shutting out an FBS opponent is impressive and much better than the worst team in the ACC can do. Showing up again this weekend against Northwestern would be great.

Here’s how the staff voted.

Shoutout to Wiley (again) for refusing to participate while he’s on his 6th Honeymoon since his nuptials less than 12 months ago.