Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 9/9/2022 - Illinois Preview and Richmond Reflections

Pierce and Zach are back this week to breakdown the UVA football team’s season-opening win over the visiting Spiders! What was the most exciting aspect of the first victory? Who caught their attention unexpectedly? There was plenty to like and plenty to dislike...or at least plenty to see room for improvement in. The duo discuss the run defense’s issues and how the extra depth on the team might lead to steady improvement this year. They also look ahead to tomorrow’s road game at Illinois - while not entirely optimistic, the guys point out some ways Virginia could walk away 2-0 on the year.