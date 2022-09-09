Around the Corner 9/9: White-out football uniforms, women’s soccer stays undefeated, basketball recruiting news

Good... afternoon my friends! Apologies for the later publish on this beautiful Friday. Yesterday was aa longer day than expected but that doesn’t mean I’m skipping a day of ATC before a weekend chalk-full of Virginia Cavaliers action.

Notable news

Virginia Basketball Contacts Decommitted Players in Class of 2023 — Cavaliers Now

While Tony Bennett missed out on TJ Power, he’s staying active on the recruiting trail and has been focused on reaching back out to three 2023 guards who have de-committed from their original schools over the last week. Chase Clemons, George Washington III, and Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn are the three names to watch with Washington III being the one UVA may have the best chance with — if nothing else than his presidential name fitting well in Charlottesville.

Virginia women’s soccer makes short work of Oregon State — Streaking the Lawn

In fall sports news, UVA women’s soccer stayed undefeated last night against an overmatched Oregon State team. A number of young guns got in on the action with the subs carrying the way for the Wahoos. We’ve got the full game report with analysis.

No. 9 Virginia Plays at No. 1 Northwestern on Sunday — Virginia Sports

Currently 3-1 on the young season, UVA field hockey will hit the road for a fantastic opportunity for a big win against #1 ranked Northwestern. The contest will start at 11:00 AM ET but is unfortunately only available to watch via a B1G+ subscription. Fun stuff.

Social media dive

For the second straight week, UVA football is bringing the swag to its uniforms. Going all white (WITH WHITE CLEATS), the uniforms are supposedly glow in the dark which is a bit odd for a 4PM game... or maybe I’m reading too far into Twitter, lol.

Then for a fun little video, we’ve got our first look at Malcolm Brogdon in Boston Celtics gear getting to work in the weight room. Should be fun to see how he does with the C’s. They’re gonna be contenders year-to-year for a while with this roster.

weight room work pic.twitter.com/3EDUFsMsGp — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 8, 2022

Student perspective

Once again, sorry this is going up past noon today. Sometimes life gets in the way of UVA sports — ridiculous, I know.

Regardless, we’ve now got three weeks down of the school year. It’s a bummer for the students that Virginia football hits the road for Illinois. And, even though ODU has proven to be able to beat ACC teams (ahem), it’s a bit odd that the Wahoos’ first home game against P5 competition isn’t until October 8th against Louisville.

School work is starting to ramp up. As a history major, due dates for papers are coming up fast and I’ll need to get moving on those soon. But we’ll worry about that on Sunday...

Thanks for reading today! Hope everybody has a great weekend. Stay tuned to the blog for coverage leading into, during, and after tomorrow’s big test against Illinois, and I’ll catch you back on ATC Monday morning.