UVA Basketball hosts North Carolina GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs. North Carolina Tar Heels
Location: Charlottesville, VA
Date: January 10th, 2023
Time: 9:00 P.M. ET
Channel: ACCN
Online Streaming: WATCHESPN
Betting line: UVA -4.5
The Big Preview: North Carolina Tar Heels Come To JPJ
Five takeaways from UVA Basketball’s annoyingly-close win over the Syracuse Orange
Roundtable: What is UVA Basketball’s biggest issue right now?
Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:
All-Time vs. North Carolina
• UVA is 60-133 all-time vs. North Carolina in the series that dates to 1910-11.
• North Carolina went 2-0 vs. Virginia last season, defeating the Cavaliers 74-58 at Smith Center and 63-43 in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.
• Virginia is 37-44 all-time vs. the Tar Heels in Charlottesville.
• UNC snapped UVA’s seven-game winning streak in the series with its 74-58 win on Jan. 8, 2022, at Smith Center.
• Bennett is 12-10 all-time vs. North Carolina, including a loss as head coach of Washington State in the 2008 NCAA Sweet 16.
Last Time vs. The Tar Heels
• Brady Manek scored 21 points to lead No. 3 seed North Carolina to a 63-43 win over No. 6 seed Virginia in the 2022 ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday, March 10.
• Jayden Gardner led Virginia with 17 points.
• UVA’s 34.6 percent field goal shooting marked a season low
• UVA’s 13 first half points were its lowest in a half since scoring 13 in a first half win vs. William & Mary on Dec. 5, 1984.
• UVA shot less than 20 percent in a half (5 of 27 for 18.5%) for the first time since shooting 18.4 percent (5 of 22) vs. California on Dec. 22, 2015.
• UNC outrebounded UVA 46-32, including 25-18 en route to its 33-13 halftime lead.
