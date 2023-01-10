UVA Basketball hosts North Carolina GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Date: January 10th, 2023

Time: 9:00 P.M. ET

Channel: ACCN

Online Streaming: WATCHESPN

Betting line: UVA -4.5

Pregame Content

The Big Preview: North Carolina Tar Heels Come To JPJ

Five takeaways from UVA Basketball’s annoyingly-close win over the Syracuse Orange

Roundtable: What is UVA Basketball’s biggest issue right now?

Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:

All-Time vs. North Carolina

• UVA is 60-133 all-time vs. North Carolina in the series that dates to 1910-11.

• North Carolina went 2-0 vs. Virginia last season, defeating the Cavaliers 74-58 at Smith Center and 63-43 in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

• Virginia is 37-44 all-time vs. the Tar Heels in Charlottesville.

• UNC snapped UVA’s seven-game winning streak in the series with its 74-58 win on Jan. 8, 2022, at Smith Center.

• Bennett is 12-10 all-time vs. North Carolina, including a loss as head coach of Washington State in the 2008 NCAA Sweet 16.

Last Time vs. The Tar Heels

• Brady Manek scored 21 points to lead No. 3 seed North Carolina to a 63-43 win over No. 6 seed Virginia in the 2022 ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday, March 10.

• Jayden Gardner led Virginia with 17 points.

• UVA’s 34.6 percent field goal shooting marked a season low

• UVA’s 13 first half points were its lowest in a half since scoring 13 in a first half win vs. William & Mary on Dec. 5, 1984.

• UVA shot less than 20 percent in a half (5 of 27 for 18.5%) for the first time since shooting 18.4 percent (5 of 22) vs. California on Dec. 22, 2015.

• UNC outrebounded UVA 46-32, including 25-18 en route to its 33-13 halftime lead.