BREAKING: UVA Football Hires Stanford’s Terry Heffernan as new Offensive Line Coach

Following the departure of Garrett Tujague over a month ago, the Virginia Cavaliers football program has announced the hiring of new Offensive Line Coach Terry Heffernan. Formerly the OL coach at Stanford, Heffernan brings valuable experience to the Wahoo coaching staff in a position of significant need after the struggles for the group in 2022 and the number of players from that group who have left the program. Heffernan has also spent time coaching in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions.

In a statement released by Virginia Sports, Tony Elliott said the following of his newest hire:

“We are honored and fortunate to have Terry join the Virginia football family,” Elliott said. “His reputation proceeds him. He did a great job at Stanford under the leadership of David Shaw. He has a wealth of experience on both the college and NFL levels that he will bring to our program. The other thing you consistently hear about Terry is his character, his ability to teach and how good of a family man he is. We’re excited he’ll be with us early next week to meet the team and get to work.”

UVA also released this statement from Heffernan about his new position:

“My family and I are very excited for the opportunity to come to Virginia,” Heffernan said. “It is not very often that you have the opportunity to join a program, and a University, with such rich tradition both as an institution and athletically. I am very excited to be a part of what Coach Elliott is building and about the possibilities of where the Virginia program can go.”

With the offensive line needing to both be developed internally and solidified via the transfer portal, Heffernan absolutely has his work cut out for him right off the bat. Much of Virginia’s potential success in 2023 will depend on how well he can mold his position group into a serviceable line.