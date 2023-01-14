UVA Basketball at Florida State GAME THREAD

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Date: January 14th, 2023

Time: 4:00 P.M. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Online Streaming: WATCHESPN

Betting line: UVA -9

Pregame Content

Be sure to follow us on Twitter as we live tweet tonight’s game!

Streaking the Lawn — @STL_UVA

Zach Carey — @Zach_Carey_

Dan Siegel — @DanSiegelShow

Ryan Reese — @HoosOn_First

Ben Wieland — @BenWieland

Paul Guttman — @Tiki_UVA

Will Campbell — @WillC_45

Paul Wiley — @PaulWileyVA

Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:

All-Time vs. Florida State

• Virginia is 27-28 all-time vs. Florida State, including an 8-17 mark in Tallahassee, in a series that dates to 1991-92.

• UVA ended the Seminoles’ two-game winning streak in the series with its ACC-opening 62-57 win on Dec. 3, 2022.

• Florida State has won four of the last six meetings, including an 81-60 decision during UVA’s last trip to Tallahassee.

• UVA has limited Florida State to fewer than 70 points in 21 of the last 22 meetings.

• Head coach Tony Bennett is 10-11 all-time vs. Florida State.

Last Time vs. The Seminoles

• Then-No. 3 Virginia (7-0, 1-0 ACC) held on to defeat Florida State (1-9, 0-1 ACC), 62-57, in its 2022-23 ACC opener at John Paul Jones Arena Dec. 3, 2022.

• The Cavaliers led by 10 points with under 2 minutes to play and FSU shrank the UVA lead to as little as three points with seven seconds to play, but Virginia made its last seven free throw attempts to close out the game.

• Kihei Clark scored a game-high 18 points on 4-of-9 shooting and went 9-for-10 at the charity stripe.

• Jayden Gardner (10 points, 5-9 FG) also scored in double figures for the Cavaliers and pulled down a team-high seven rebounds, including five on the offensive end of the floor.