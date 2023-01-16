UVA men’s basketball jumps to #10 in the AP Poll

After a stretch of weeks outside the top ten, the Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team has jumped up to #10 in this week’s AP Poll with the recent three game winning streak propelling them three spots higher than last week. #17 Miami and #19 Clemson are the only other ACC squads ranked as the Tigers’ big win over Duke knocked the Blue Devils out of the poll.

Meanwhile, of Virginia’s other opponents this season, Houston remains at #1 while Baylor sticks at its #21 position. The NC State Wolfpack (111) are first amongst the teams receiving votes while Duke (24) and North Carolina (1) are the other two ACC schools included. Not fantastic, to say the least.

Thus, were this to be the final poll of the season, UVA would only have one more game against a ranked team, with #19 Clemson coming to town on Tuesday, February 28th for what will be a matchup between two of the ACC’s top squads.

Full AP Top-25

1. Houston

2. Kansas

3. Purdue

4. Alabama

5. UCLA

6. Gonzaga

7. Texas

8. Xavier

9. Tennessee

10. Virginia

11. Arizona State

12. Iowa State

13. Kansas State

14. TCU

15. UConn

16. Auburn

17. Miami

18. Charleston

19. Clemson

20. Marquette

21. Baylor

22. Providence

23. Rutgers

24. Florida Atlantic

25. Arkansas

Others receiving votes:

North Carolina State 111, Saint Mary’s 106, Arizona State 79, New Mexico 67, Illinois 61, San Diego State 44, Michigan State 29, Duke 24, Wisconsin 14, Creighton 9, Kent State 8, Boise State 6, Texas A&M 5, Ohio State 3, Missouri 3, VCU 2, Iowa 2, North Carolina 1