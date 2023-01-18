UVA Basketball versus Virginia Tech GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs Virginia Tech Hokies
Location: Tallahassee, FL
Date: January 14th, 2023
Time: 7:00 P.M. ET
Channel: ESPNU
Online Streaming: WATCHESPN
Betting line: UVA -5.5
Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:
All-Time vs. Virginia Tech
• Virginia is 96-58 all-time vs. Virginia Tech, including a 40-13 mark in Charlottesville, in the series that dates to 1914-15.
• Virginia split two games against Virginia Tech last season, defeating the Hokies 54-52 at John Paul Jones Arena and losing 62-53 at Cassell Coliseum.
• The Cavaliers have a three-game home win streak vs. the Hokies at JPJ.
• The Cavaliers are 3-2 in their last five games against the Hokies and 6-10 in their last 10.
• Head coach Tony Bennett is 17-8 all-time vs. Virginia Tech.
Last Time vs. The Hokies
• Keve Aluma scored 24 points and blocked four shots to lead Virginia Tech to a 62-53 win over Virginia in a Commonwealth Clash at Cassell Coliseum on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
• Jayden Gardner recorded his sixth double-double of the season with team highs in points (17) and rebounds (15).
• UVA went 0 of 9 from 3-point range, failing to make a 3-pointer for the first time in 176 games.
• Virginia Tech shot 43.5 percent from the field, while Virginia shot 40 percent (30% in the second half).
• Tech made five 3-pointers and went 17 of 21 on free throws.
Player Notes
• Shooting guard Armaan Franklin (26, 21, 20, 20) leads Virginia with four 20-point games, while Jayden Gardner (26), and Ben Vander Plas (20) have also registered 20-point efforts.
• Franklin has led UVA in scoring in six contests this season and needs 50 points to reach 1,000 career points.
• Franklin is averaging 7.3 rebounds over the last three games.
• Vander Plas collected 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists in his second start at Florida State (1/14/23).
• Vander Plas is averaging 16 points and 7.5 rebounds the past two games and is 8 of 19 from 3-point range over the past three games.
• Gardner (12 points, 11 rebounds) registered his 37th career double-double vs. Michigan.
• Gardner snared his 1,000th career rebound vs. Syracuse.
• Isaac McKneely matched a career high with four 3-pointers vs. Syracuse and has made at least one 3-pointer in 12 games.
• McKneely is shooting 56.5 percent (13 of 23) from 3-point range over the last five games.
• Reece Beekman registered his fifth career game with five or more steals vs. North Carolina (1/10).
• Beekman is shooting career bests from 3-point range (48.6%) and charity stripe (81%).
