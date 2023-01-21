UVA Basketball versus Wake Forest GAME THREAD

Location: Winston Salem, NC

Date: January 21st, 2023

Time: 2:00 P.M. ET

Channel: ESPNU

Online Streaming: WATCHESPN

Betting line: UVA -3.0

Pregame Content

Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:

All-Time vs. Wake Forest

• Virginia is 69-71 all-time vs. Wake Forest, including a 16-41 mark in Winston-Salem, in the series that dates to 1910-11.

• Wake Forest ended the Cavaliers’ nine-game winning streak in the series with its 63-55 win in Charlottesville last season.

• UVA has won 10 of the last 11 meetings in the series, including a four-game win streak in Winston-Salem.

• The Cavaliers have scored 65 or more points in seven of their last 10 games (6-1) vs. the Demon Deacons.

• Tony Bennett is 10-5 vs. Wake Forest as head coach at Virginia.

Last Time vs. The Demon Deacons

• Wake Forest outscored Virginia 36-26 in the second half and held on to win 63-55 at John Paul Jones Arena on Jan. 15, 2021.

• Wake Forest shot 45 percent (23-51 FG) from the field, while the Cavaliers shot 36 percent (21-58 FG).

• Virginia was active on both ends of the floor, tallying 10 steals and 17 assists, but a 13-0 run by the Demon Deacons in the second half proved to be the difference in the game.

• UVA suffered a 6:48 scoring drought in the second half.

• Armaan Franklin scored a game-high 18 points on 7 of 11 shooting, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

• Kody Stattmann tied his career high of 11 points on 4 of 8 shooting.

• Reece Beekman tallied five steals in the loss.

Player Notes

• Shooting guard Armaan Franklin (26, 21, 20, 20) leads Virginia with four 20-point games, while Jayden Gardner (26), Kihei Clark (20) and Ben Vander Plas (20) have also registered 20-point efforts.

• Franklin has led UVA in scoring in six contests this season and needs 35 points to reach 1,000 career points.

• Franklin is averaging 6.8 rebounds over the last three games.

• Vander Plas is averaging 14 points and 7.3 rebounds the past three games and is 11 of 20 from 3-point range during that span.

• Gardner (12 points, 11 rebounds) registered his 37th career double-double vs. Michigan and snared his 1,000th career rebound vs. Syracuse.

• Isaac McKneely matched a career high with four 3-pointers vs. Syracuse and has made at least one 3-pointer in 13 games.

• McKneely is shooting 56 percent (14 of 25) from 3-point range during his six-game 3-pointer streak.

• Reece Beekman registered his fifth career game with five or more steals vs. North Carolina (1/10).

• Beekman is shooting career bests from 3-point range (47.5%) and charity stripe (81.8%).

• Ryan Dunn has registered four games with three blocks.