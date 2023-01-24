Streaking the Lawn Podcast -1/24/23 - Back To Our Winning Ways

The STL Podcast crew is back this week - Pierce, Zach, and Ben run through the Virginia Cavaliers’ men’s basketball team’s recent win streak and talk about the changes the squad has shown in offensive strategy and personnel rotation. What’s up with Shedrick? How HUGE have the emergences of Issac McKneely and Ryan Dunn been? The crew share their thoughts on the team going forward and break down the next few ACC games. Are the Hoos title contenders? Certainly for the ACC crown it appears...maybe more...