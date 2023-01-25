UVA women’s basketball commit Kymora Johnson named McDonald’s All-American

Officially the fifth McDonald’s All-American in Virginia Cavaliers women’s basketball history, 2023 commit Kymora Johnson has been picked as one of the top 24 players in her class and will be playing in the McDonald’s All-American game on March 28th in Houston, Texas. As UVA currently has two other McDonald’s All Americans on its roster in transfers Sam Brunelle and Mir McLean, Coach Mox has assembled an impressive batch of talent for next year’s roster.

With the Wahoos’ second ranked commit of 2023 Olivia McGhee sitting 45th in the class, there’s nothing but good vibes around the future of the program. With Brunelle confirmed to be returning next year and McLean likely to be back as well — assuming she recovers from her season-ending knee injury — the potential next year’s roster is scary.

In Coach Mox’s first season, the Cavaliers are 14-6 (3-6 in the ACC), although that record could easily be far better if it wasn’t for some incredibly questionable officiating in recent contests and if the team was just slightly better at closing games. The arrival of Johnson and McGhee next season should only improve those sorts of struggles as should the continued development of young players such as Yonta Vaughn and Cady Pauley.

Couldn’t be more proud of you @KymoraJohnson_ ! You wanted this and you went and EARNED it! Finally the respect you deserve!! The actual meaning of Grind Now Shine Later! Keep working girl your future is so bright ! #EliteCompany! #GreatDayToBeAHoo #Wahoowa https://t.co/QLo3qd6kHo — Amaka Agugua-Hamilton (@UVACoachMox) January 24, 2023

Back to Johnson, the Charlottesville native and current senior at St. Anne’s Belfield is both a player and individual that Wahoo fans will undoubtedly grow to love over time. If you haven’t already, be sure to give her a follow on Twitter. She’s a human highlight reel and should be a super fun player to watch when she arrives at JPJ next fall.