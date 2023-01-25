New Reece Beekman T-shirt from BreakingT depicts his poster against Virginia Tech

With another sweet Virginia Cavaliers design, BreakingT’s new shirt features Reece Beekman’s halftime buzzer-beating dunk against the Virginia Tech Hokies. En route to an 11 point, seven assist performance against UVA’s in-state rival, Beekman burst down the floor, attacked the paint, and (as he’s prone to do) shocked everybody with a dunk over the outstretched arms of the 6’10” Lynn Kidd.

That's how you close out a half!

In fact, Beekman’s dunk was so emphatic that it even had Steph Curry up out of his seat and impressed. Suffice to say, Beekman will have earned himself (another) fan within the Golden State organization.

Reece Beekman with a SportsCenter worthy dunk to end the first half for @UVAMensHoops ... and the reaction from @StephenCurry30 and @tyjerome_ in the building.

