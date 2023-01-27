UVA Basketball ACC Halfway NET Report

The ACC is officially halfway through the regular season of the 2022-23 college basketball season and the Virginia Cavaliers will reach their halfway mark after Saturday’s game against Boston College. They stand just one game back in the ACC standings behind Clemson, but are the highest rated team in all the metrics and on the cusp of being ranked in the Top 10.

With 11 games to go their sites are set on finishing the regular season and the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, but the NCAA Tournament always looms large.

The win last weekend at Wake Forest was huge as it gave the Hoos another Quad 1 victory, but this weekend’s game is the definition of a trap as UVA is coming off a week long hiatus and it will be a Quad 4 game. A let down can’t happen.

As a refresher, when the NCAA Tournament committee convenes to set the NCAA Tournament bracket, they use the “NET” rankings to determine who receives the at large bids and seed lines. A team’s NET ranking is comprised of a formula with a whole host of computer numbers incorporated (KenPom, RPI, etc.) and the team’s schedule and results from that year make up the team’s NET Report.

The NET Report is broken up into four “Quadrants.” Quad 1 shows the results of the team’s games at home vs teams ranked 1-30, neutral court games against 1-50, and away games against 1-75. Here’s how the Quads break down:

Quad 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75

Quad 2: Home: 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135

Quad 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 136-240

Quad 4: Home 161-357, Neutral 201-357, Away 241-357

Right now UVA is 15th in the NET, down a spot from last week’s 14th, but miles ahead of the closest ACC team with UNC at 31, Duke at 32, and Miami at 37. After losing last weekend at UNC and squeaking by Notre Dame, NC State has fallen from 27th to 43rd.

Here’s how UVA’s NET Report looked last week:

and here is what it looks like going into this weekend’s game with Boston College:

The most notable event between the two weeks is the rise of Michigan who has finally become a Quad 1 victory for UVA. The NC State game in a few weeks has fallen from the ranks of Quadrant 1, but UNC’s strong play in 2023 has them on the fringe of giving UVA another Quad 1 victory.

With 10 games remaining it must be noted that UVA has 4 in conference Quad 4 games left on the schedule. If the Hoos want a top 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and play in Greensboro the first weekend, avoiding a loss in those games will be crucial.