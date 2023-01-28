UVA Basketball vs Boston College GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs Boston College Eagles
Location: Charlottesville, VA
Date: January 28th, 2023
Time: 12:00 P.M. ET
Channel: ACCNX
Online Streaming: WATCHESPN
Betting line: UVA -14.0
Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:
All-Time vs. Boston College
• Virginia is 18-8 all-time vs. Boston College, including a 13-8 ACC mark, in the series that dates to 1971-72.
• The Cavaliers have a three-game win streak against the Eagles, including a 67-55 win last season.
• UVA has won 11 of the last 13 games in the series.
• UVA is 10-2, including a seven-game winning streak, against Boston College in Charlottesville.
• UVA has limited BC to 58 or fewer points in seven of the last nine meetings.
• Head coach Tony Bennett is 12-5 all-time against Boston College.
Last Time vs. The Eagles
• Kihei Clark scored a season-high 19 points and Jayden Gardner added 17 as Virginia downed Boston College 67-55 in ACC action on Feb. 1, 2022, at John Paul Jones Arena.
• Kadin Shedrick added a career-best 13 points and Armaan Franklin chipped in 12 at UVA improved to 13-9, 7-5 ACC.
• Virginia drilled a season-high 26 free throws on 29 attempts.
• The Cavaliers scored 20 points off 14 BC turnovers.
Player Notes
• Shooting guard Armaan Franklin (26, 25, 21, 20, 20) leads Virginia with five 20-point games, while Jayden Gardner (26), Kihei Clark (20) and Ben Vander Plas (20) have also registered 20-point efforts.
• Franklin has led UVA in scoring in seven contests this season and needs 10 points to reach 1,000 career points.
• Franklin registered his first career double-double with 25 points and career-best 10 rebounds at Wake Forest.
• Franklin is averaging 7.8 rebounds over the last four games.
• Vander Plas is averaging 12.5 points and 7.3 rebounds the past four games and is 10 of 24 from 3-point range during that span.
• Gardner (12 points, 11 rebounds) registered his 37th career double-double vs. Michigan and snared his 1,000th career rebound vs. Syracuse.
• Isaac McKneely matched a career high with four 3-pointers vs. Syracuse and has made at least one 3-pointer in 14 games.
• McKneely is shooting 54.8 percent (17 of 31) from 3-point range during his seven-game 3-pointer streak.
• Reece Beekman registered his fifth career game with five or more steals vs. North Carolina (1/10).
• Beekman is shooting career bests from 3-point range (46.7%) and charity stripe (82.6%).
• Ryan Dunn has registered four games with three blocks.
