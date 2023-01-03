UVA Basketball vs Pitt GAME THREAD

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Date: January 3rd, 2023

Time: 9:00 P.M. ET

Channel: ACCN

Online Streaming: WATCHESPN

Betting line: UVA -6

Pregame Content

Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:

All-Time vs. Pittsburgh

• Virginia is 19-4 all-time vs. Pitt in the series that dates to 1957-58.

• UVA has won eight straight contests vs. the Panthers, including a two-game sweep in 2021-22.

• Virginia has won 15 of the last 16 games against Pitt, including an 8-3 record in Pittsburgh.

• UVA is 12-1 against Pitt since 2013-14 when the Panthers joined the ACC.

• The Cavaliers have a three-game winning streak against the Panthers at Petersen Events Center.

• Tony Bennett is 12-2 all-time vs. Pitt.

Last Time vs. The Panthers

• Reece Beekman scored a team-high 19 points and added eight assists to lead Virginia to a 66-61 victory at Pitt on Jan. 19, 2022.

• Virginia utilized a 10-0 run in the first half and scored nine unanswered in the second half.

• Kadin Shedrick and Francisco Caffaro fouled out down the stretch, but Virginia led for the final 16:52.

• Virginia’s victory marked the eighth consecutive win over the Panthers as the Cavaliers also swept the season series.

• Jayden Gardner scored 14 points and Kadin Shedrick matched a career best with 12 points on 6 of 6 shooting.

• Both teams shot 50 percent and the Hoos outscored the Panthers 36-30 in the paint.

• John Hugley led Pitt with a game-high 23 points.