The Plus/Minus: UVA women’s basketball falls to Virginia Tech

Minus

The defining play of the game: Virginia’s Taylor Valladay scores down low with four seconds remaining in the first quarter. It had been a disappointing quarter, but it was a fine bucket and brought the Virginia Cavaliers back to just 10 points down. But Virginia Tech’s Kayana Traylor got the inbounds pass, took about five steps and launched a 60 footer that hit perfectly off the backboard. Good feeling gone. And Tech doubled the Cavaliers 26-13 to end the first quarter.

Plus

Camryn Taylor put on a show to open the second quarter. She went on an individual 6-0 run to bring Virginia back within single digits. Then, after a Tech score and a three by McKenna Dale, she scored five more to bring Virginia to within three points, 32-29. The JPJ was jumping and Virginia would head to the locker room down just six points and very much in the game.

Minus

Halftime. It was the worst thing that could have happened to the ‘Hoos. Taylor missed her first two shots of the third, Tech broke beautifully on two fast breaks, Sam Brunelle picked up her second and third fouls on successive plays and Tech quickly went up by 13, 48-35 with just four minutes gone.

Plus

Regular readers of this column and regular observers of this team know that these women do not give up. Just as it looked as if Tech was going to squeeze the life out of the game, the Cavaliers clamped down on the Hokies and shut them out over the final six minutes of the third quarter. I have many a friend who refuses to consider Tech to be our rivals. You know, we’re too good for Tech. Our rivals are Duke and UNC. But it’s clear that the players themselves don’t take this approach. This was a physical game and surprise, surprise, the refs were up to the task. This game, even in loss, was a lot of fun to watch.

Plus

5,103. A year after the Cavaliers averaged just over 1500 fans, the JPJ hosted 5,100 fans. The crowd was great, even if it came off a 1-6 streak entering this game.

Plus

The team was 12-13 from the free throw line. Everyone is looking more comfortable at the charity stripe and it’s been a bright spot the past five games.

Minus

Taylor didn’t foul out this game, but once again she was in foul trouble. She picked up her second foul just three minutes into the first quarter and sat for the rest of it. I was expecting Coach Agugua-Hamilton to sit her the entire first half, but she brought her back for the second quarter.

UVA’s not beating Tech without Taylor. But the fouls are still a problem for a woman who is in her fourth year at this level. Both her fouls were just silly — the second was a head butt on Tech’s Liz Kitley as she was driving to the hoop — and they really hamstring the team because of how valuable a player she is. When Taylor went out, Virginia was down just 7-5. When she came back, the deficit was 26-13. The Wahoos are not likely to beat any good teams without Cam Taylor.

Plus

Taylor and London Clarkson were very strong down low, even facing up with all 6’ 6” of Liz Kitley. Taylor had 22 points (9-16) and Clarkson had 15 (7-15) as Virginia dominated in the paint. Kitley is going to get hers. She’s got four inches on any Cavalier, and she happens to be pretty good, but it was Taylor and Clarkson who were pushing her around.

Minus

Virginia seems to get the very best from someone on the other team every night. First time the ‘Hoos played Tech, Taylor Soule erupted for 15 first-half points. Last game out, Dyaisha Fair had just about a perfect game with 36 points. Tonight it was Kayana Traylor with 25 points, her season high. The women play hard and make their opponents work for it but, at this level, effort is not always enough.

Minus

The women went 2-9 from three. Dale got both treys, so it was a reasonable night for her, but teams are able to pack the paint versus the ‘Hoos. The season would be looking a lot different if there was a consistent outside threat.

Minus

Sam Brunelle is hurting. She’s got an unspecified leg injury that is keeping her from practicing and she’s lost that crucial half step of separation. On at least three occasions she wanted to take the three, but simply couldn’t get the space. Injuries are part of the game — Notre Dame lost Dara Mabrey for the season. But, for a team on the margin, like these Cavaliers, it just makes the task that much harder.

Next Up: No rest for the weary as UVA travels to Chapel Hill to take on #15 UNC on Thursday, February 2nd. Game time is 6:00pm and it will be on the ACC Network.