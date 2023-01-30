UVA football reportedly hiring Adam Mims, team senior analyst, as wide receivers coach

Following the departure of Associate Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach Marques Hagans, the Virginia Cavaliers are reportedly going with an in-house hire in senior offensive analyst Adam Mims.

Virginia is expected to hire Adam Mims as its wide receivers coach, sources tell @on3sports.



Mims, a record-setting wide receiver at Furman when Tony Elliott was the team's wide receivers coach, was a senior analyst for Virginia in 2022.

For some background, Mims’ relationship goes back a ways with Tony Elliott as Mims was a very good receiver at Furman while Elliott coached the receivers there. Additionally, before he joined Virginia in January of 2022, Mims coached wide receivers at UT-Chattanooga for three years. Before that, he had the same position at Tennessee Tech in 2018 and coached receivers while also being the passing game coordinator for Presbyterian in 2016 and 2017. Back in 2015, he was an offensive analyst for Samford.

As a player at Furman, Mims was a record-setting receiver as he closed out his career with the most receptions in program history, the most receiving yards, and the most receptions in one season. After college he signed contracts with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011 and the Montreal Alouettes (CFL) in 2012 before getting into coaching.

Obviously, Hagans taking the job at Penn State in late January always meant that the Wahoos were stuck in a tough place for hiring his replacement. And, while Mims could very well be successful in this position, the fact that Elliott couldn’t find a more experienced coach as an outside hire isn’t an amazing sign particularly on the recruiting front.

Again, this isn’t a criticism of Mims, he deserves the chance to prove himself. But replacing Hagans was already going to be an incredibly difficult task both on the trail and on the field. Putting that on someone who doesn’t have extensive experience as a position coach at the FBS level seems like a tough ask. Fortunately, Elliott clearly has an established relationship with Mims and also should play a part in coaching and recruiting wide receivers considering his own experience.