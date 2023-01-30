UVA basketball versus Syracuse GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs Syracuse Orange
Location: Syracuse, NY
Date: January 30th, 2023
Time: 7:00 P.M. ET
Channel: ESPN
Online Streaming: WATCHESPN
Betting line: UVA -5.0
Pregame Content
The Big Preview: UVA and Syracuse get set for a rematch in the Dome
Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s comfortable victory against Boston College
Be sure to follow us on Twitter as we live tweet tonight’s game!
Streaking the Lawn — @STL_UVA
Zach Carey — @Zach_Carey_
Dan Siegel — @DanSiegelShow
Ryan Reese — @HoosOn_First
Ben Wieland — @BenWieland
Paul Guttman — @Tiki_UVA
Will Campbell — @WillC_45
Paul Wiley — @PaulWileyVA
Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:
All-Time vs. Syracuse
• UVA is 12-6 all-time against Syracuse, including a 10-2 mark in ACC action, in the series that dates to 1983-84.
• Virginia has a four-game winning streak against the Orange, including a 73-66 win on Jan. 7 at John Paul Jones Arena.
• UVA is 5-2 vs. Syracuse at JMA Wireless Dome, including a four-game win streak.
• UVA has held the Orange to 69 or fewer points in each of the last 14 meetings between the teams.
• Head coach Tony Bennett is 11-3 all-time against Syracuse.
Last Time vs. The Orange
• In front of an amped-crowd at John Paul Jones Arena, Tony Bennett became the winningest head coach in University of Virginia men’s basketball history.
• Then-No. 11 UVA never trailed Saturday (Jan. 7) in a 73-66 win over ACC rival Syracuse. The Cavaliers shot 12 of 26 from 3-point range against the Orange.
• Armaan Franklin led five Cavaliers in double figures with 16 points. Franklin and Isaac McKneely (12 points) each buried four 3-pointers.
• Reece Beekman added 13 points and seven assists and Kadin Shedrick had 11 points and seven rebounds.
• Jayden Gardner (10 points) grabbed three rebounds to become the lone active player in Division I with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.
• Joe Girard III led Syracuse with 19 points and rookie Judah Mintz added 18.
Loading comments...