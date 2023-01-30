UVA basketball versus Syracuse GAME THREAD

Location: Syracuse, NY

Date: January 30th, 2023

Time: 7:00 P.M. ET

Channel: ESPN

Online Streaming: WATCHESPN

Betting line: UVA -5.0

Pregame Content

Be sure to follow us on Twitter as we live tweet tonight’s game!

Streaking the Lawn — @STL_UVA

Zach Carey — @Zach_Carey_

Dan Siegel — @DanSiegelShow

Ryan Reese — @HoosOn_First

Ben Wieland — @BenWieland

Paul Guttman — @Tiki_UVA

Will Campbell — @WillC_45

Paul Wiley — @PaulWileyVA

Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:

All-Time vs. Syracuse

• UVA is 12-6 all-time against Syracuse, including a 10-2 mark in ACC action, in the series that dates to 1983-84.

• Virginia has a four-game winning streak against the Orange, including a 73-66 win on Jan. 7 at John Paul Jones Arena.

• UVA is 5-2 vs. Syracuse at JMA Wireless Dome, including a four-game win streak.

• UVA has held the Orange to 69 or fewer points in each of the last 14 meetings between the teams.

• Head coach Tony Bennett is 11-3 all-time against Syracuse.

Last Time vs. The Orange

• In front of an amped-crowd at John Paul Jones Arena, Tony Bennett became the winningest head coach in University of Virginia men’s basketball history.

• Then-No. 11 UVA never trailed Saturday (Jan. 7) in a 73-66 win over ACC rival Syracuse. The Cavaliers shot 12 of 26 from 3-point range against the Orange.

• Armaan Franklin led five Cavaliers in double figures with 16 points. Franklin and Isaac McKneely (12 points) each buried four 3-pointers.

• Reece Beekman added 13 points and seven assists and Kadin Shedrick had 11 points and seven rebounds.

• Jayden Gardner (10 points) grabbed three rebounds to become the lone active player in Division I with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

• Joe Girard III led Syracuse with 19 points and rookie Judah Mintz added 18.