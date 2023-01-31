ACC releases UVA football’s full 2023 schedule

While the Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team was tipping off against the Syracuse Orange last night, the ACC released each of its teams’ 2023 football schedule, including UVA’s. In Tony Elliott’s second season at the helm, the ‘Hoos have a tough non-conference schedule and will be hoping to pick up an upset win or two early in the season to pick up momentum before ACC play starts.

First up on the schedule is Tennessee who Virginia plays in Nashville on Saturday, September 2nd. That’s going to be an incredibly stern test after the Volunteers had a tremendous 2022 season. While quarterback (and former Hokie) Hendon Hooker is gone, former backup quarterback Joe Milton looks set to fill into Hooker’s spot well after his impressive Orange Bowl performance.

In week two, UVA hosts in state foe James Madison on Saturday September 9th for a game which the Dukes could very easily be favored in after an 8-3 2022 season.

The Cavaliers hit the road for their first true away game in College Park the following Saturday, September 16th against the Maryland Terrapins. While we already knew this game would be happening, it’s cool to see the two former ACC rivals renewing the series.

Virginia then opens ACC play at home on Friday with quite the reunion in store. As NC State comes to Charlottesville, so will former UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong, former Offensive Coordinator Robert Anae, and Offensive Line coach Garrett Tujague.

The ‘Hoos then head up north to play Boston College on September 30th before hosting another Commonwealth opponent in William & Mary on October 7th. After the home game against W&M, UVA has its bye week right in the middle of the season with six games before and six weeks after.

North Carolina is UVA’s first foe after the bye with the game in Chapel Hill against Drake Maye and company on October 21st. The ‘Hoos will be looking for payback after a close loss in Charlottesville back in the fall.

Next up is another coastal game on the road with Virginia flying down to the sunshine state to kickoff against the Miami Hurricanes on October 28th. Considering how ugly of a game this past season’s matchup was between both squads, fans of both programs alike will be hoping for a more enjoyable experience.

UVA then closes the season with three of its last four contests at home, starting with Georgia Tech on the 4th of November. The Cavaliers will then hope to have similar levels of success as the men’s basketball team in Louisville when they play the Cardinals in Kentucky for a Thursday night game on November 9th.

Virginia benefits from a mini bye following the Thursday game before playing the Duke Blue Devils at home on November 18th in what will be a comparison between second year coaches Mike Elko and Elliott. After UVA got stomped in Durham last season, Elliott and company will hope to turn the tides in 2023.

And, last but certainly not least, the ‘Hoos host the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday November 25th with the rivalry set to return after a two year absence after the game was canceled this fall following the tragic shooting in Charlottesville on November 13th. As it will be four years since Virginia beat VT last and the first Commonwealth Clash of Elliott’s tenure, this will be as big of a game as it always is.

Full UVA Football 2023 Schedule (Bold=home game)

September 2nd: vs Tennessee (in Nashville)

September 9th: vs James Madison University

September 16th: at Maryland

September 22nd (Friday): vs NC State

September 30th: at Boston College

October 7th: vs William & Mary

BYE WEEK

October 21st: at North Carolina

October 28th: at Miami

November 4th: vs Georgia Tech

November 9th (Thursday): at Louisville

November 18th: vs Duke

November 25th: vs Virginia Tech