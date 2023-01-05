Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 1/05/22 - New Years Hoops Reflections

Pierce is once again joined by Zach and Ben to break down the recent performances by the Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team. After some nice wins over GT and Albany, the Hoos let a double digit lead slip away in Pittsburgh, leading to a deflating loss on the road. At 2-2 in the conference, Virginia has plenty of work to do to remain an ACC title contender and the trip break down what they’re hoping get the team back to their early-season groove. They preview the upcoming Syracuse and UNC games as well - and Zach eludes to a story from his past involving Tony Bennett...and crayons?