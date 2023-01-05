 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 1/05/22 - New Years Hoops Reflections

Chatting and lamenting about the recent basketball loss.

By Jay Pierce
Virginia v Pittsburgh Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pierce is once again joined by Zach and Ben to break down the recent performances by the Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team. After some nice wins over GT and Albany, the Hoos let a double digit lead slip away in Pittsburgh, leading to a deflating loss on the road. At 2-2 in the conference, Virginia has plenty of work to do to remain an ACC title contender and the trip break down what they’re hoping get the team back to their early-season groove. They preview the upcoming Syracuse and UNC games as well - and Zach eludes to a story from his past involving Tony Bennett...and crayons?

