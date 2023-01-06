COMMITMENT: UVA Football lands former four star defensive back Cam’Ron Kelly from North Carolina

Former North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Cam’Ron Kelly has announced his commitment to Tony Elliott’s Virginia Cavaliers. A third team All-ACC selection in 2021, Kelly adds much needed experience at defensive back.

After UVA’s stellar outside corners Anthony Johnson (NFL Draft) and Fentrell Cypress (Florida State) departed the team this offseason, adding experience on the back end was one of the team’s biggest needs. Where exactly Kelly plays is up in the air as he played both safety positions and slot corner for North Carolina. Unfortunately, he’s not played much on the outside, where Virginia is weakest.

Also adding punt return capabilities, the the 6’2” Chesapeake native originally committed to and enrolled at Auburn in the spring of 2019 as a four star recruit before transferring to UNC that fall. He played in five games that year before a knee injury that kept him out for the rest of the year. In 2020, he played in all of UNC’s 12 games with four starts before starting in nine of thirteen games in 2021 and appearing in 12 of North Carolina’s 15 contests this fall.

Kelly racked up 180 career tackles in his time in Chapel Hill along with 12 PBUs, five interceptions, two tackles for loss, and one forced fumble. He was recently on an official visit to Charlottesville.