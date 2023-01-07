UVA Basketball versus Syracuse GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Syracuse Orange
Location: Charlottesville, VA
Date: January 7th, 2023
Time: 5:00 P.M. ET
Channel: ACCN
Online Streaming: WATCHESPN
Betting line: UVA -12
Pregame Content
Roundtable: What is UVA Basketball’s biggest issue right now?
The Big Preview: UVA Basketball returns home versus Syracuse
Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s frustrating collapse to Pitt
ACC Basketball Betting Preview: January 7th
Be sure to follow us on Twitter as we live tweet tonight’s game!
Streaking the Lawn — @STL_UVA
Zach Carey — @Zach_Carey_
Dan Siegel — @DanSiegelShow
Ryan Reese — @HoosOn_First
Ben Wieland — @BenWieland
Paul Guttman — @Tiki_UVA
Will Campbell — @WillC_45
Paul Wiley — @PaulWileyVA
Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:
All-Time vs. Syracuse
• UVA is 11-6 all-time against Syracuse, including a 9-2 mark in ACC action, in the series that dates to 1983-84.
• Virginia has a three-game winning streak against the Orange, including a 74-69 win last season in Syracuse.
• UVA is 4-2 vs. Syracuse in Charlottesville, including an 81-58 win in the last meeting on Jan. 25, 2021, at John Paul Jones Arena.
• UVA has held the Orange to 69 or fewer points in each of the last 13 meetings between the teams.
• Head coach Tony Bennett is 10-3 all-time against Syracuse.
Last Time vs. The Orange
• Kihei Clark scored 17 points and handed out eight assists as Virginia topped Syracuse at Carrier Dome on Jan. 1, 2022, at Carrier Dome.
• Armaan Franklin added 17 points and Jayden Gardner had 15 points and Kadin Shedrick chipped in 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who improved to 8-5, 2-1 ACC.
• Buddy Boeheim led the Orange with a game-high 27 points.
• Virginia shot 52.6 percent and scored 40 points in the paint.
• The Cavaliers scored 14 points off 11 Syracuse turnovers.
• Syracuse out-rebounded UVA 37-33.
Loading comments...