UVA Basketball versus Syracuse GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Syracuse Orange

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Date: January 7th, 2023

Time: 5:00 P.M. ET

Channel: ACCN

Online Streaming: WATCHESPN

Betting line: UVA -12

Pregame Content

Roundtable: What is UVA Basketball’s biggest issue right now?

The Big Preview: UVA Basketball returns home versus Syracuse

Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s frustrating collapse to Pitt

ACC Basketball Betting Preview: January 7th

Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:

All-Time vs. Syracuse

• UVA is 11-6 all-time against Syracuse, including a 9-2 mark in ACC action, in the series that dates to 1983-84.

• Virginia has a three-game winning streak against the Orange, including a 74-69 win last season in Syracuse.

• UVA is 4-2 vs. Syracuse in Charlottesville, including an 81-58 win in the last meeting on Jan. 25, 2021, at John Paul Jones Arena.

• UVA has held the Orange to 69 or fewer points in each of the last 13 meetings between the teams.

• Head coach Tony Bennett is 10-3 all-time against Syracuse.

Last Time vs. The Orange

• Kihei Clark scored 17 points and handed out eight assists as Virginia topped Syracuse at Carrier Dome on Jan. 1, 2022, at Carrier Dome.

• Armaan Franklin added 17 points and Jayden Gardner had 15 points and Kadin Shedrick chipped in 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who improved to 8-5, 2-1 ACC.

• Buddy Boeheim led the Orange with a game-high 27 points.

• Virginia shot 52.6 percent and scored 40 points in the paint.

• The Cavaliers scored 14 points off 11 Syracuse turnovers.

• Syracuse out-rebounded UVA 37-33.