Speaking the Lawn Episode 12: Virginia football winning streak!

Pierce and Zach are back this week to talk about the Virginia Cavaliers football team. The Hoos are finally in the win column! With that excitement headed towards the bye week, there’s an opportunity for the team to regroup and head towards some ACC wins.

The next two opponents are slightly daunting (depending on how things in Miami are going...) and the duo run through their thoughts on the rest of the schedule as well. What would “success” look like for the second half of the season? There’s great opportunity to turn the conversation around on this team and program...we’re rooting for it to happen!