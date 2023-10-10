What would qualify as success for Virginia football in the second half of the season?

The Virginia Cavaliers football team is 1-5 halfway through the 2023 season, and now have a bye week to prepare for the back half of the second year under Tony Elliott. While the first half of the season was characterized by three losses by three points or less, Saturday’s win against William & Mary finally got the monkey off the team’s back, marking their first victory in 352 days.

Now, as we look ahead to the remaining six games, we want to know what the UVA fanbase believes will happen and what you all would consider to be a successful second half of the season. A 1-5 start makes life difficult, but the team and the fanbase can, for now, only focus on what’s ahead of us.

For some context, this is the Wahoos’ remaining schedule (insert yikes emoji):

@ #12 North Carolina (5-0)

@ #25 Miami (4-1)

vs Georgia Tech (3-3)

@ #14 Louisville (6-0)

vs #17 Duke (4-1)

vs Virginia Tech (2-4)

So, first up, what would you view as a successful final six games of the season?

Poll What would Virginia’s record have to be in the last 6 games for you to consider the second half of the season a success? 1-5

2-4

3-3

4-2

5-1

6-0 vote view results 10% 1-5 (49 votes)

35% 2-4 (171 votes)

36% 3-3 (178 votes)

7% 4-2 (37 votes)

4% 5-1 (22 votes)

6% 6-0 (31 votes) 488 votes total Vote Now

Secondly, does UVA have to beat Virginia Tech for the second half of the season to be a success?

Poll Do the ‘Hoos have to beat VT for the second half of the season to be a success? Yes

No vote view results 91% Yes (435 votes)

8% No (39 votes) 474 votes total Vote Now

What do you think UVA’s record will be in the final six games?

Poll What will UVA football’s record be in its final 6 games of 2023? 0-6

1-5

2-4

3-3

4-2

5-1

6-0 vote view results 23% 0-6 (112 votes)

43% 1-5 (212 votes)

25% 2-4 (126 votes)

5% 3-3 (26 votes)

0% 4-2 (3 votes)

0% 5-1 (2 votes)

1% 6-0 (5 votes) 486 votes total Vote Now

And, finally, do you think the Wahoos will beat Virginia Tech for the second time in the last 20 years?

Poll Will Virginia beat the Hokies? Yes

No vote view results 39% Yes (190 votes)

60% No (294 votes) 484 votes total Vote Now

To give my predictions, it’s tough to look at these last six games and see more than three wins. It’s a shame that the Cavaliers couldn’t nab a few more Ws against lesser competition early in the season. I know it’s silly to think like this, but just imagine if the BC, NC State, and JMU games went the other way and UVA was sitting at 4-2 right now? Yeah, that’s a pipe dream, but the opportunities were there.

That all being said, three wins seems like the best case scenario. Miami is obviously beatable, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech are far from scary opponents especially at home, UVA hung with UNC last year, Duke isn’t unbeatable, but Louisville seems destined to be a loss. I think the ‘Hoos will find a way to beat one of Miami, UNC, or Duke and will beat Georgia Tech before falling to the Hokies and finishing 3-9.

I think success starts with beating VT and finishing 4-8 with a win over Georgia Tech and stealing a victory somewhere else. 4-8 is a low bar, but that’s where we’re at. 5-7 would be a success, but it’s hard to see that happening.