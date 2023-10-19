Speaking the Lawn Episode 13: Blue-White scrimmage and UVA basketball roster analysis

Basketball! In this week’s episode of Speaking the Lawn, Pierce, Ben, and I talked about the Virginia Cavaliers’ Blue-White scrimmage with an analysis of who played well, who didn’t, and what it told us about this team this season. Additionally, we dove into the starting lineup and took a look at who fits what role including discussion of what it would mean for certain players to play in certain spots.

We also jumped into a bit of a roster preview with a discussion of the keys for this team’s personnel this season with a bunch of notable positive takeaways from Saturday’s scrimmage. Spoiler alert: Ryan Dunn is officially my guy.

Listen to this week’s episode below, or wherever you get your podcasts. And, if you’re excited for basketball, give us a follow/subscription and maybe even a quick review if you’re feeling particularly generous. #ShamelessPlug.

In addition to this podcast, we’ve got plenty of Virginia basketball preseason content on the site. You can find all of it on our Virginia Basketball 2023-2024 Season Countdown page, and let us know if there are topics we haven’t covered that you’d like us to!