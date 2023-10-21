VIRGINIA FOOTBALL UPSETS #10 NORTH CAROLINA 31-27

THE VIRGINIA CAVALIERS FOOTBALL TEAM DID IT! IT MAKES NO SENSE!

From a 1-5 with only a win against FCS opponent William & Mary, the Wahoos went ON THE ROAD to Chapel Hill and beat THE #10 OVERALL NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS. IT’S THE PROGRAM’S FIRST EVER TOP-10 WIN ON THE ROAD!

Behind quarterback Tony Muskett (20/30, 208 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT), Malik Washington (12 catches, 115 yards, 1 TD), and Mike “Iron Mike” Hollins (15 carries, 66 yards, 3 TDs) the Wahoo offense put up 31 on the road and overcame an absurdly back and forth game. A James Jackson game winning interception on the final North Carolina drive sealed it following a Paul Akere pressure.

Jackson and Kam Robinson were huge on defense for Virginia all day long. A true freshman, Robinson led the way with eight total tackles. Talk about a building block for the future. Sackett Wood also had another majorly impressive performance against the Tar Heels with three catches for 62 yards and a critical fourth down conversion catch early in the game.

Sackett Wood in his other 26 career games: 10 catches for 132 yards.



Sackett Wood in his last 2 games against UNC: 9 catches for 156 yards.



THIS MAN IS IN MACK BROWN’S NIGHTMARES pic.twitter.com/PZoeypiFhM — Zach Carey (@Zach_Carey_) October 22, 2023

UVA is now 2-5 on the season. But, most importantly, this team, this program, and this coaching staff now has the signature win it so desperately needed especially after a 4-12 start to the Tony Elliott era and an 0-5 opening to the 2023 season. Even after the William and Mary win, it didn’t look like things were going in the Wahoos’ direction. Yet here we are. My goodness gracious here we are.