The Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team has been picked to finish fourth in the ACC in the conference’s preseason media poll behind the Duke Blue Devils, Miami Hurricanes, and the North Carolina Tar Heels. Additionally, UVA’s Reece Beekman was named as a preseason first team All-ACC selection.

The Wahoos were one of four teams to receive a first place vote with Duke (44) hauling in the vast majority of them. Beekman, meanwhile, received the fourth most votes as a first team selection only falling behind Kyle Filipowski, Armando Bacot, and PJ Hall. In fact, with Norchad Omier rounding out the first team, Beekman was the only guard on the first team with Judah Mintz, Nigel Pack, and Tyrese Proctor all on the second team.

Interestingly, UVA doesn’t tip off against any of the three teams ranked above them until the Cavaliers play Miami on February 5th. So, while Virginia tends to either meed or exceed preseason expectations, Duke and its recent tendency to fail to live up to the hype could very well be up against it if Tony Bennett’s team can get cooking by the later portion of the season.

ACC Men’s Basketball Tipoff 2023-24 Preseason Poll

School (First Place Votes), Points

1. Duke (44), 757

2. Miami (5), 693

3. North Carolina (1), 670

4. Virginia (1), 593

5. Clemson, 570

6. Wake Forest, 440

7. NC State, 420

8. Virginia Tech, 390

9. Pittsburgh, 380

10. Syracuse, 321

11. Florida State, 294

12. Boston College, 227

13. Georgia Tech, 157

14. Louisville, 108

15. Notre Dame, 100

Preseason All-ACC

First Team (Name, School, Votes)

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 51

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 50

PJ Hall, Clemson, 48

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 44

Norchad Omier, Miami, 42

Second Team

Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 39

Nijel Pack, Miami, 34

Blake Hinson, Pitt, 33

Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 24

Quinten Post, Boston College, 23