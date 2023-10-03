COMMITMENT: Virginia lacrosse lands 2025 #1 overall recruit Brendan Millon

Lars Tiffany has done it yet again. After raking in commitments from the #1 overall recruits in the 2023 and 2024 high school classes on back-to-back days last fall, the Virginia Cavaliers have now landed a commitment from Brendan Millon, Inside Lacrosse’s top recruit in the 2025 class and the brother of McCabe Millon (current UVA freshman and the 2023 #1 overall recruit).

The Millon brothers have been two of the best offensive players in high school lacrosse for years now, and they won consecutive MIAAA championships in 2022 and 2023. Now, the brothers and sons of lacrosse legend Mark Millon, will pair up in Charlottesville to try to bring similar levels of success to Lars Tiffany’s program.

Brendan is a lankier player than his brother, but they both boast absurdly complete games. In his sophomore season, the younger Millon was the MIAAA Championship MVP and scored 47 goals alongside 33 assists in 18 games. He can do anything on the lacrosse field with the two-handedness and physicality to beat his defender perfectly complementing his elite vision and feeding ability. He’s also a capable off-ball player and is fundamental as they come with a great understanding of spacing.

Brendan Millon joins his brother McCabe and 2024 #1 overall recruit Ryan Duenkel as elite attackmen who will grace the field at Klöckner Stadium together. Millon is not only Virginia’s third consecutive #1 recruit, but also the program’s fifth in the last seven high school classes with Griffin Schutz (2021) and Connor Shellenberger (2019) setting the stage.

Duenkel is one of UVA’s four five star commits in the 2024 class along with lefty attackman Kyle Colsey (#4 overall, the brother of current Cavalier Ryan Colsey, and son of the lacrosse legend Roy Colsey), defender Luke Hublitz (#13 overall), and attackman Sean Brown (#17 overall).

In the 2025 class, Millon makes it three five stars alongside LSMs Robby Hooper (#5 overall) and Will Pedicano (#13 overall). Somehow, despite winning back-to-back national championships in 2019 and 2021, UVA’s recruiting has improved over the last few years.