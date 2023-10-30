ACC releases football schedule for the next seven years including Stanford, Cal, and SMU

With its impending expansion looming, the ACC has released its revised conference football schedule for the next seven seasons. So, we now know which eight ACC squads the Virginia Cavaliers face each year through the end of the decade and how often they’ll play (and have to travel to play) the new additions of Cal, Stanford, and SMU.

The Wahoos will play the three new programs a combined nine times in the seven years (three times each) with a home game against SMU in 2024 kicking it off. They’ll play SMU again on the road in 2026 and then back home in 2027. Meanwhile, Virginia hosts Stanford in 2025, travels to play them in 2028, and then hosts the former Pac12 school again 2030. Lastly, the Cavaliers visit Cal in 2025, welcome them to Charlottesville in 2026, and then head back out West in 2030.

UVA will still play Virginia Tech and North Carolina on an annual basis, but the rest of the matchups vary year to year with the only guarantee being that the ‘Hoos will play each of the 16 other conference teams at least twice in this seven year span.

As has been established for a little while now, there will be no divisions in the conference with the top two teams by conference win percentage playing each other in the ACC Championship game on the first Saturday in December.

Virginia’s ACC opponents for the next seven years (bold are home games, non-bolded are away games)

2024

Boston College

Clemson

Louisville

Pitt

North Carolina

Virginia Tech

SMU

Wake Forest

2025

Florida State

Cal

Stanford

Duke

Virginia Tech

Louisville

Wake Forest

North Carolina

2026

Cal

Florida State

Duke

SMU

North Carolina

Virginia Tech

Syracuse

Wake Forest

2027

NC State

Boston College

Pitt

Georgia Tech

SMU

Miami

Virginia Tech

North Carolina

2028

Clemson

Duke

Georgia Tech

Stanford

Miami

Syracuse

North Carolina

Virginia Tech

2029

Florida State

Clemson

Syracuse

Georgia Tech

Virginia Tech

NC State

Wake Forest

North Carolina

2030

Boston College

Cal

Miami

Florida State

North Carolina

Louisville

Stanford

Virginia Tech