ACC releases football schedule for the next seven years including Stanford, Cal, and SMU

With its impending expansion looming, the ACC has released its revised conference football schedule for the next seven seasons. So, we now know which eight ACC squads the Virginia Cavaliers face each year through the end of the decade and how often they’ll play (and have to travel to play) the new additions of Cal, Stanford, and SMU.
The Wahoos will play the three new programs a combined nine times in the seven years (three times each) with a home game against SMU in 2024 kicking it off. They’ll play SMU again on the road in 2026 and then back home in 2027. Meanwhile, Virginia hosts Stanford in 2025, travels to play them in 2028, and then hosts the former Pac12 school again 2030. Lastly, the Cavaliers visit Cal in 2025, welcome them to Charlottesville in 2026, and then head back out West in 2030.
UVA will still play Virginia Tech and North Carolina on an annual basis, but the rest of the matchups vary year to year with the only guarantee being that the ‘Hoos will play each of the 16 other conference teams at least twice in this seven year span.
As has been established for a little while now, there will be no divisions in the conference with the top two teams by conference win percentage playing each other in the ACC Championship game on the first Saturday in December.
Virginia’s ACC opponents for the next seven years (bold are home games, non-bolded are away games)
2024
Boston College
Clemson
Louisville
Pitt
North Carolina
Virginia Tech
SMU
2025
Cal
Stanford
Duke
Virginia Tech
Louisville
Wake Forest
North Carolina
2026
Cal
Florida State
Duke
SMU
North Carolina
Virginia Tech
Syracuse
Wake Forest
2027
Boston College
Pitt
SMU
Miami
Virginia Tech
North Carolina
2028
Clemson
Duke
Georgia Tech
Stanford
Miami
Syracuse
North Carolina
Virginia Tech
2029
Florida State
Clemson
Syracuse
Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech
NC State
Wake Forest
North Carolina
2030
Boston College
Cal
Miami
Florida State
North Carolina
Louisville
Stanford
Virginia Tech
